LEE WILKIE: Mixing it with Celtic and Rangers stars for awards shows Lawrence Shankland’s worth to Dundee United

Alfredo Morelos, Odsonne Edouard, Callum McGregor and Lawrence Shankland – that Dundee United’s star man is in among that company shows just how big an impact he’s had.

And not just on the Tangerines but on the Championship and, even further, getting an international call-up.

In case you didn’t see the news yesterday, the Terrors frontman has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award alongside the Old Firm players mentioned.

Having a player who isn’t shining for Rangers or Celtic nominated does happen from time to time.

One from the Championship, though? Very, very rarely, if at all.

That just tells you how big a player he has become for United.

Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar has said he expects the club to be fielding bids for their prize asset.

Even after a pandemic shutdown and the financial implications that come from that, clubs down south will still have a few million they can throw at the Tangerines for a goalscorer.

That’s why it’s so difficult for clubs to keep their best players up here.

However, Shankland seems a different breed from most – and not just because of his incredible goal record.

He always comes across as very sure of himself and what he is doing, where he is now and where he wants to be.

He has a real level head on his shoulders and I don’t see him jumping at the first opportunity that comes his way.

I’ve said for a while I thought he should just stay for one season at Tannadice and then the club can cash in on him.

Now, though, I’m changing that opinion.

Not that that’ll be an easy decision, mind you. I don’t envy making that call.

I was in a similar situation when I was at Dundee, where turning down offers from bigger leagues with great training facilities because you enjoy where you are can backfire because of injury.

The great thing for United is they either bring in a decent wedge of cash now if a club puts in a big offer or they get a player who can score plenty in the Premiership and maybe double or treble his value.

That’s why I’d like to see him stick around for another year, get some more goals under his belt – maybe more caps – and leave the club in a very healthy position.

A whole lot of things are up in the air right now but one thing is for certain – Dundee United have an absolute gem and everyone knows it.

I can’t agree more with James McPake’s assessment that a stable squad at Dundee will be an asset next season.

It will be a massive boost for their hopes of promotion after years of churning through player after player.

Hearts announced this week they had released a number of players while other Championship clubs have let almost their entire squad go.

Dundee, on the other hand, have pretty much the same squad as last season.

A year on together, knowing what the Championship will throw at them will be invaluable for the Dark Blues.

The Jambos will have to rebuild and that’s easier said than done – that league is a frantic old pace and some players just can’t handle it.

James certainly has more of an idea about his squad and what they might need this summer.

On the other side, though, as a manager he’ll probably be judged much more harshly in the new season because of that.

And I do expect Dundee to kick on and be a strong outfit next season.

© SNS

It seems unreal there is someone out there willing to gift Scottish football millions of pounds with no strings attached.

The individual has already helped out Ann Budge’s Hearts with around £9 million so he must have a heap of money sitting around if he can give up purely for the love of the game.

I really hope if that money comes in it helps club academies because the 1000s of kids there can easily be forgotten in a time like this.

It was good to see Dundee United and the Supporters Foundation have mended their relationship.

The club will need help over the next while so it’s good to have that link back between fans and club.