LEE WILKIE: I’m growing tired of tedious club statements…Inverness one turned into a bit of a rant and was verging on unprofessional

The mess of Scottish football during coronavirus seems to get worse every week – the one thing clubs seem to be forgetting completely is the most important aspect: fans.

All around the world, supporters are called ‘the lifeblood of the game’ and there’s not many places where that’s more apparent than in this country.

We don’t have huge TV deals and massive investors coming in to plough millions into our teams – our clubs rely heavily on season tickets sales and gate receipts.

I’m struggling to see how chucking the toys out of the pram in club statements makes our game more attractive to the people that matter most to it – the ones going through the turnstiles on a Saturday.

I would love to see clubs vote just on football matters rather than worrying if Sky might not take kindly to something.

In the end, it’s like clubs are held to ransom the way they act when it’s quite clear TV companies will be interested if there’s an entertaining product to broadcast.

I have to admit I am growing very tired of the tedious club statements coming out left, right and centre.

It’s a struggle to take everything in. I gave up after a couple of paragraphs of the Inverness one at the weekend which just turned into a bit of a rant and was almost verging on unprofessional from a senior club like that.

I can understand why Inverness are not happy with the whole situation like a lot of clubs feeling hard done by and I empathise with them because I felt reconstruction was the best way to prevent real damage to clubs.

Then there’s the Rangers dossier they built up and built up as something that would destroy the SPFL board and Neil Doncaster. It certainly didn’t.

There are definitely things in there that should be looked at. However, they’d have been taken much more seriously if Rangers had just realised it weeks ago without all the fanfare.

Obviously, there’s a whole lot of focus from those two clubs on Dundee and their voting U-turn.

Once more, I do think the Dark Blues were left in a completely unfair position by the SPFL.

John Nelms is quite rightly staying quiet, a public war of words will only add fuel to a pretty toxic fire right now.

There’s always been a bit of bickering and in-fighting but these past weeks have taken it to a whole new level.

The clubs, though, are so wrapped up in their own petty nonsense, they are forgetting what really matters – giving fans an exciting game to watch when all this is, thankfully, over.

I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Ivano and Dario Bonetti arrived at Dundee.

It only feels like yesterday we were falling out on the training field and I was getting sent on loan to Falkirk and Plymouth!

I don’t pretend that none of that was my fault but I do wish looking back I had been involved in the team more than I was.

I was a fiery young lad and they were pretty volatile themselves but the fall-outs really stemmed from very little things that shouldn’t have escalated.

It was mainly down to a lack of communication between us.

And it almost cost me my footballing career, I was so fed up with the game at that age.

For fans, it was an exciting time with some superb players coming in.

I do remember us going out to Italy early on in pre-season. One night the Bonettis took all the Italian boys out for dinner but left the British lads in the hotel in the mountains.

That bred a bit of resentment early on as did the way they treated some experienced players, too.

It was a mixed bag but there were great times, too.

I think there will be more than a few Dundee United fans thinking Paul Watson is a bit unfortunate to be leaving the club.

He was part of eight players announced to be departing, along with Rakish Bingham, Osman Sow, Sam Wardrop, Josh Donaldson, Fraser Currid, Alassan Jones and Michael McArthur.

The team always seemed to do well when Watson was playing. He’s a steady player, maybe not a starter but someone you can rely upon when needed.

I coached a few of the younger lads leaving United this summer. That age is the toughest time when you are trying to make your way but they’ve got the right attitude to go play professionally elsewhere.