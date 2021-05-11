LEE WILKIE: I wouldn’t be surprised if Lee Ashcroft is Dundee’s main man again for the play-offs and disappointment after Dundee United’s lacklustre semi showing

This is the biggest week in the past two seasons for Dundee.

They get stuck into the play-offs tomorrow as they head to Raith Rovers before hosting the return leg on Saturday.

I have to say, I think I’d have preferred Dunfermline to get through from a Dee perspective.

When they’ve faced the Pars this season, the Dark Blues have been the better, more dominant side.

However, you can’t say the same for Raith Rovers.

John McGlynn’s side are the type that when they are good, they are very difficult to stop.

It’s going to be a tough one for James McPake and his side, no doubt.

© SNS Group

He’ll have some real decisions to make, too.

Not just on personnel but how his team approaches this one.

When they played each other a few weeks back, Dundee managed to nullify Raith’s possession-based game.

They did that by letting them keep the ball in areas that wouldn’t hurt them.

That worked, so will the manager look to frustrate their opponents again?

With attacking players like Jason Cummings, Charlie Adam and Paul McMullan, Dundee are always going to create.

That’s how it went at Dens on the second last game of the season where Dundee won 2-1.

Or will he just go for it?

Ashcroft and Fontaine will be key

The Dark Blues have the attacking flair like I mentioned to be more adventurous.

In doing so, they’ll need their backline to be right on their game, which hasn’t always happened this season.

Though, I have to say I was delighted to see a centre-back win the two Player of the Year awards at the weekend!

Lee Ashcroft got both the player’s choice and the fan’s Andrew De Vries Trophy.

It’s not often defenders get those so I’m all for it!

And Ashcroft has been superb.

Without his goals, plenty of them vital, Dundee wouldn’t be where they are now.

He’s been huge over the past two or three months.

In both boxes as well – his aerial ability is such an asset in defence and attack. He attacks the ball impressively with timing and aggression.

There’s been a few occasions where defences have had to change things during games to deal with him and still not succeeded.

© SNS Group

When there is the kind of delivery Charlie Adam and Paul McGowan are sending in, there is always a chance.

And that’s why I wouldn’t be surprised if the key goals come from Ashcroft or his defensive partner Liam Fontaine.

Of the two options I thought the manager might consider, I’d expect these matches to be tight.

And Dundee have shown lately how much of a threat they are from set-pieces.

When Raith saw off Dundee so impressively in January, the Dark Blues were missing both Fontaine and Ashcroft so having them in defence will be vital.

I think they’d be delighted to copy Raith’s lead last week and come back from the home leg with a battling 0-0 to set up a second-leg showdown at Dens on Saturday.

Lacklustre United performance a disappointing end to brilliant cup run

© SNS Group

Saturday’s big cup clash was a real disappointment for Dundee United, there’s no hiding from that.

Their performance was pretty lacklustre and Hibs deserved to go through, even if it took an offside goal to secure victory.

It’s been a good cup run but it ended in a pretty disappointing manner.

Had they created a load of chances, played well but got beaten then you could say fair enough.

But I think the players will be pretty frustrated at the way they played.

This was a real chance to win the Scottish Cup so they’ll be annoyed at that, you don’t get too many opportunities.

© SNS Group

But, it’s still been a decent season overall.

It’s just a shame it’s pretty much over now.

The Tangerines still have two league games left to play and manager Micky Mellon will be wanting them to finish on a positive note.

However, I’d expect it might be a difficult one for some of the players to pick themselves back up for.

Motherwell and St Mirren to come – a fight to see who finishes sixth, seventh or eighth.

If I was the manager, I’d be looking to give some young players a chance.

They’ll be hungry to impress and, if they do, could end up being like two or three new signings ahead of next season.

It’s all about focusing on the positives now for Mellon and his Terrors.

Unreal job done by Callum Davidson

© PA

A League Cup in the bag already and now a Scottish Cup Final for St Johnstone – the job Callum Davidson has done there is unreal.

If he leads them to two cup wins in one season it will have been an unbelievable season for the Perth club.

Seeing them at the start of the campaign, they looked like a team that would be hovering just above the relegation battle.

However, they’ve got stronger and are now a well-oiled machine and really difficult to play against.

No disrespect to St Johnstone but it is amazing considering the budget they work on.