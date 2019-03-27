LEE WILKIE: ‘I hate to say it but it’s now clear time is up for Scots gaffer Eck’

In an ideal world, Alex McLeish would get more time to get his Scotland team right.

However, we have to live in the world as it is, not how we’d like it to be, and that means Big Eck has to go – and go now.

I don’t like saying that because he’s a good guy and, in the past, has shown himself to be a good manager.

A year into his time as national team boss, however, things are obviously not right and that has to count against him big time.

An even bigger negative was the atmosphere in San Marino on Sunday.

I’ll come to the performance in a minute but what struck me most watching the action, or lack of it, was the toxic atmosphere among the Tartan Army.

They were singing ‘sack the board’ and booed Scotland off at half-time and full-time.

As a player or fan that’s not something I can remember from what are some of the most loyal supporters around.

And the sad truth is, once they’ve lost the support, very few managers can turn things round.

I just don’t see McLeish being able to and, in order to try to save the Euro qualifying campaign, the SFA really have to act now.

By the way, I’m not having a go at the Tartan Army. I understand their frustration – 100%.

Kazakhstan last week was an unforgiveable shambles, a result that, as a stand alone, could have got the manager sacked.

And what happened meant even winning 2-0 in San Marino was not a positive.

If Scotland had won last Thursday, then you would have looked at Sunday and said job done, let’s move on.

But, after such a disastrous opening result, there needed to be a massive reaction from the players.

It didn’t happen.

Despite the perfect start via Kenny McLean’s early goal, Scotland then huffed and puffed before Johnny Russell’s second came late on.

At times, I thought the play was too negative with too many nothing square balls.

Equally, at others, I felt things were rushed and balls were played into the danger area when nothing was on.

In some ways that’s down to the players because games like that are about being brave and playing the right passes at the right time.

The bottom line, however, is that the buck stops with the manager and, right now, no one from fans to players seems to have faith in him.

That’s why, for me, it’s now time up for Big Eck.