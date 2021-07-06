LEE WILKIE: Expecting different Dundee United as Tam Courts era begins and sad to see Dundee legend Bobby Geddes depart Dens

Dundee United’s season starts here – already!

Well, Friday night to be exact.

But this is my last column before the big kick off of the Premier Sports Cup.

It’s not the league and we’re still in pre-season mode really, but it’s a big, big game for the new-look Tangerines.

And particularly for new head coach Tam Courts.

Kelty Hearts is his first opponent and he’ll be desperate to get off to a positive start.

We all know – and he knows – from the way his appointment was received by a lot of fans that the support will need a bit of winning over.

Getting off to a good start on Friday will be a big help in that regard.

I don’t think it’ll be the end of the world if United fail to win but it’ll take a weight off the shoulders of the new man, the first game always does for anyone.

It has come around quickly, though, since he took the reigns.

In a perfect world he’d maybe like longer on the training ground.

But games are what it is all about and Courts will, no doubt, be looking forward to the challenge.

United are a bigger team, play at a far higher level, have better players and should win.

But football rarely follows a predictable path, does it?

© SNS Group

The Tangerines faced Kelty last season in this competition and came up against a good outfit with dangerous players and ran out 1-0 winners.

They have a new manager in Kevin Thomson and the players will be desperate to show him they deserve to be in the team.

I also expect them to have improved from last season’s meeting.

Expect United to be a different animal

However, I expect United to be a different animal as well.

Under Micky Mellon they weren’t always the best in games like this.

They didn’t like to control possession too much, preferred to defend well and then take chances when they came, grinding out results more often than not.

Under Courts, I fully expect a more positive outlook from the Tangerines.

He’ll be more about controlling possession and controlling the game, trying to pass Kelty off the park.

The big question will be whether he can knit the defence, midfield and attack together in a new way of playing.

Getting a decent performance, points on the board and goals scored will be a very decent first step in winning over hearts and minds.

The good news for me is going into this first game, United still have their best players available.

There’s been loads of speculation over the futures of Benjamin Siegrist and Lawrence Shankland.

However, they remain in place and available for selection.

I mean, things can still happen, there is a long way to go until the end of the transfer window.

But these are massive games for them, too, and that’s a good thing for United if they can help with some early results.

Sadness in seeing a club legend leave

© David Young

It’s always a shame when someone like Bobby Geddes leaves a football club.

The Hall of Fame goalkeeper and coach has been around at Dundee for a long, long time.

I’ve known him pretty well over the years.

He was in and around the club when I was a player at Dens though I never worked with him.

He was the type of guy where you’d know exactly what you were going to get.

And he will have helped the goalkeepers at Dens Park massively as well.

After the best part of three decades in total at Dundee, there’s always sadness in seeing a club legend leaving Dens.

In terms of the team, the Dark Blues are still in friendly mode, taking on Leyton Orient today and West Ham on Friday.

The players will still be full of confidence after last season and they’ll be raring to go against a Premier League outfit.

In my playing days, I never got the chance to test myself against big English teams and it’s something I would have loved.

Friendly or not, these Dundee players will be keen to test themselves against the Hammers.

And it will be interesting to see how the games go.

I’m fully expecting a couple more good performances from James McPake’s side before they get stuck into the League Cup next week.

England looking impressive – can they beat the Italians, though?

© AP

England are looking pretty good at the Euros right now.

It’s semi-final time and I think they’ll be too strong for Denmark tomorrow night.

Gareth Southgate’s side were impressive against Ukraine at the weekend.

I think the Ukrainians were a bit like Scotland and were just happy to be there.

They got further than expected but conceded some really poor goals, free headers and the like.

But England were very good.

I think they’ll get through.

But I fancy Italy will be too good in the final for them.

Thankfully!