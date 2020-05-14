Lee Wilkie reveals fighting spirit fuelled Dundee United’s 2010 Scottish Cup triumph

Dundee United cruised past Ross County to Scottish Cup glory in 2010.

But Lee Wilkie insists the Tangerines would have relished a scrap with the Staggies.

Former United skipper, Wilkie, may not have played a part in their glorious run to Hampden, having retired through injury before the Final.

But whilst Craig Levein was still in charge, he played a central role in seeding the fighting spirit that drove United to the success that followed

Wilkie said: “It was a great place to be. Training was as high tempo as games because we had so many personalities and so many winners.

“You couldn’t take training lightly. It was quite aggressive and always on that line of maybe going a little bit too far.

“Most managers want that and Craig Levein definitely loved to stand at the side and watch players go at it in training.

“There were quite a few fallings-out. I got sent off the training field a couple of times, actually!

“That doesn’t happen much but it did with me!”

After Levein’s departure, Peter Houston masterminded United’s Scottish Cup win over County.

Having just quit the game, Wilkie was embarrassed to walk up the Hampden steps with his Cup-winning team-mates.

But, having endured the pain of losing the 2008 League Cup final to Rangers on penalties, life-long fan, Wilkie, now couldn’t be more thankful for the memories.

“I was there for the 1994 Scottish Cup Final and guys like Brewster are total legends with the fans,” Wilkie said as he recalled his history with tangerine finals.

“Maurice Malpas was my favourite player, though. I thought he was excellent.

“I ended up getting called up for Scotland U/21 and he was the coach. I was a bit starstruck!”

He continued: “It was a great day in 2008 up until we got beat on penalties.

“It was a proud moment for me (playing a Hampden final like his heroes) and we did everything really well that day.

“The goals we gave away are what people remember but before that we were dominating them, were the better side and were creating a lot of chances.

“A lot of people remember what happened with Mark Kerr flogging the second goal, which is disappointing because he was such a good player for us at that time.

“I probably could’ve done better with the second goal, they were two cheap ones to give away and it almost felt like it wasn’t going to be our day.”

Fast forward to 2010 and David Goodwillie and a Craig Conway double won the Terrors their second Scottish Cup as they swatted Ross County aside 3-0 with Wilkie watching on from the stands.

The 40-year-old admits he had mixed emotions about the experience.

Wilkie added: “I had two emotions about 2010. I was, obviously, extremely grateful to Peter Houston and Andy Webster because they wanted me to be involved.

“I was also a little bit embarrassed almost to go up there and do that because I hadn’t really been a part of the team.

“I felt as if it was just a little bit strange for me to go up there without competing and playing in the game.

“I had a chance to think about it and I didn’t want to throw it back in their face because it was such a good offer from them.

“I’m glad I did it because I was involved and it felt great to be part of that day even with the mixed emotions.

“It was the exact opposite of the Rangers final, it felt like United were destined to win it. As soon as the game kicked off everything was going for them.

“They scored great goals, performed really well and it just felt right.

“It was just a really good time to be involved at the club.”