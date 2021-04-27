LEE WILKIE: Fans helped Dundee United to milestone Scottish Cup win and Dundee looking more and more the real deal

That’s the Dundee United we’ve been missing all season.

The Tangerines looked very, very good at Pittodrie on Sunday and were well deserving of their 3-0 win to book a Scottish Cup semi-final place.

It was such a positive performance from Micky Mellon’s men, you could see how relaxed the players were.

That’s because of all the good work they’ve put in during the season up to this point.

Any relegation worries are long gone and they’ve probably exceeded expectations on their first season back in the Premiership.

Performances may not have been up there with the results till now.

Sunday was the reward for the hard work already put in.

You could see when the likes of Mark Reynolds were stepping into midfield with the ball, there is a confidence in United.

That showed in the scoreline and it’s very difficult to say they weren’t worthy of the 3-0 win.

Aberdeen were very poor but that should take nothing from the performance of the Tangerines.

I saw a couple of the players were quick to pay tribute to the fans who had turned up to see them off as they headed to the game.

That will be something a lot of the players will have been missing up.

That interaction with fans has completely disappeared thanks to the pandemic and players will miss the positive reactions of supporters before and during games.

Seeing Arabs turn up and see them off will have given the players a huge boost.

And that was clear from the way they played.

Milestone for the club

It’s clear to me that win was a milestone for the club and the fans.

It’s been so long since Dundee United were playing big matches like this.

I can only imagine what the scenes will be like for the semi-final!

Four years in the Championship and the struggles that came with it get forgotten about when you’re heading to Hampden.

There is a whole lot positive about Dundee United right now.

The club’s finances might not exactly make pretty reading but on the pitch things are in a very good place.

Well clear of trouble and in a Scottish Cup semi-final with both Old Firm clubs knocked out.

You can’t ask for much more on a return to the top flight.

© SNS Group

Then there’s a bunch of talented youngsters coming through knocking on the first-team door.

Suddenly Marc McNulty is looking like the player we all expected when he arrived last summer.

At times I think he’s looked a little lacklustre but in recent weeks he’s looked a lot hungrier and sharper.

The whole United attack seems that way after Sunday, to be honest.

All they need is Lawrence Shankland to start firing again and anything could happen for United in the Scottish Cup.

Whatever happens, every single player in that dressing-room will be buzzing to get a real chance of silverware.

Dundee in great position for play-off push

© SNS Group

Game by game I am more and more impressed with how Dundee are looking going into the play-offs.

James McPake and his side are in a really good position now after beating Raith on Saturday.

As we often see, it is the team with momentum that succeeds in the play-offs and the Dark Blues are the form team.

They’ve also now beaten Raith and Dunfermline in recent weeks.

I think Saturday was a huge loss for Raith Rovers as well and I reckon they’ll be nervous come Friday.

Hearts showed on Saturday by beating Inverness 3-0 they won’t be giving anyone an easy time despite already being crowned champions.

And Dundee could easily win at Queen of the South, a team with nothing to play for.

They’d like second place of course but I think they are just happy to ensure they are in the play-offs.

Because they have the players that can get them through those games.

There are a whole lot of positives surrounding Dens Park right now – the likes of Charlie Adam coming back as well as Jordan McGhee and Alex Jakubiak.

They look a settled side now but one with plenty of options on the bench if a change is needed.

Fingers crossed they can continue their good run of form – we all want to see some great play-off games to come.

Crazy cup tie at Ibrox

© Shutterstock Feed

The five clubs left in the Scottish Cup will have received a huge lift when Rangers went crashing out on Sunday night.

The whole Zander Clark situation was just crazy.

How did nobody pick him up in the box?! It’s not like he didn’t stand out or anything!

It was his night, though – on top of the assist for the goal, penalty saves and big stops during the game, it was a night Clark will never forget.

Steven Gerrard and his team would like to, I’d expect.

They’ve been so good in the league I think they took their eye off the ball in the cups.