LEE WILKIE: It’s perfect time for Dundee United fans to look back with pride on incredible season

WE might be suffering a little with no football but it’s the perfect time for Dundee United fans to look back with pride on what has been an incredible season.

No matter what is going to happen when the world comes out the other side of this coronavirus pandemic, this campaign will go down as one of the club’s greatest ever.

Particularly in Championship history, there have been few teams who have had such a good time of it as the Tangerines.

It won’t have hit the heights of cup wins, European runs and battles at the right end of the top flight but this will be only club’s fourth-ever league title – whenever we get round to finishing it.

Despite the recent troubles and grumbles, fans looking back on this year in 10 years’ time or whatever will see it as a great time to be a Dundee United fan, ignoring all the coronavirus stuff, of course.

Seeing your striker being called up to the Scotland squad and scoring is incredibly rare for any Championship club.

And we’ve seen plenty sides really struggle to get out of the division over the years.

To be in their position going into the shutdown, this season has been an incredible one – let’s hope United get to finish it.

Nobody really knows what is going to happen across society, never mind football, as we battled against this pandemic.

It’s unprecedented times and football is secondary.

That doesn’t stop people thinking about it and worrying about what it might mean for their football club, though.

In the current climate, there is financial worry for everyone, in all walks of life, and football clubs are no different.

United’s owner Mark Ogren has, obviously, made a huge outlay this season to get the club back to the top flight and the uncertainty of it all will be a real concern.

Former SPL chief Roger Mitchell said he’d be worried about United through this stoppage due to their massive wage bill.

The owners have spent a lot of money but they were aware the first numbers wouldn’t look good and seemed comfortable with the finances when they were announced.

I’m sure they won’t quite be so comfortable now but I don’t get the feeling there’s anything really to be worried about at Tannadice – for the time being anyway.

There will be some hairy times for a few Scottish clubs over the next wee while with no money coming in.

The Tangerines are in a good place, though – one of many reasons why it’s a good time for United fans.

It’s a strange situation for a lot of footballers right now.

Everybody is having to make huge adjustments in their lives, I know, and some are not able to work or being laid off.

Football has always been a short-term kind of thing for players, contracts ending each summer and things like that.

There will be a lot of boys out there who are now wondering what happens when their contract expires in the summer.

Dundee United moved pretty quickly to tie up the players they definitely wanted to keep.

Dundee, meanwhile, haven’t had the luxury of doing that and there are a few that will have concerns.

Paul McGowan and Josh Meekings are out of contract at the end of the season.

Right now, they are like everyone not knowing what is going to happen.

That kind of uncertainty is quite often the case anyway in football but there’s a whole can of worms waiting to be opened.

Will players sign one-month extensions just to finish this season? Who knows?

It will be a big worry for some players.

Last week Brora Rangers were handed the Highland League title despite having six games left to play.

They had a 13-point lead at the top and league chiefs decided that was enough.

It’s not very different to Dundee United’s situation, though they have two more games to play.

That’s a sensible move and, hopefully, if the senior leagues have to finish up now, the powers-that-be do the same for United.

Like a lot of people, I’m having to get used to keeping myself busy around the house. There’s all sorts of jobs I’ve been putting off. It’s going to be tough to stay home all the time but we all have to do it. Stay safe.

