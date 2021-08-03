LEE WILKIE: Dundee United will be rock bottom after five matches if they repeat Aberdeen display while Dundee can head to Celtic with confidence

It may only be one game into the season but I’m already worried about Dundee United.

They were so poor and lacklustre at Aberdeen on Sunday, I really am concerned for them.

I have said I think it’ll be a slow burn for the Tangerines this season with all the youngsters and a green head coach.

But if they repeat their Pittodrie showing, United will be rock bottom of the Premiership after five matches.

I imagine the club bosses will be prepared for a slow start but there will be some flak heading the club’s way.

Fans will be back in Tannadice in numbers this coming weekend when Rangers come calling.

It goes without saying that one will be a tough time for the Tangerines.

Steven Gerrard’s side are looking menacing already.

In United’s defence, they did raise their game against the bigger sides last season.

That’s what frustrated me most about Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen, though.

That there wasn’t much different about United under Tam Courts compared with Micky Mellon’s team.

I expected to see a bit from them.

But, once more, they were sorely lacking in attack.

They gave away possession easily when they had it and were too easily beaten for the goals.

Lawrence Shankland just didn’t get the ball at all.

That’s what has me worried.

Last term, their blunt attack was offset by good defence.

Huge improvement needed

On Sunday, they didn’t press correctly, allowing Lewis Ferguson to pick out Jonny Hayes for the opener.

He looked offside but I think that was just because of how untidy the United backline was.

It was a very standard third-man run that nobody followed.

Then the second goal was good play from Calvin Ramsay but Christian Ramirez was completely free in the middle to score.

Players were ball-watching and body positions were all wrong.

If you are conceded soft goals like that then you’re going to be in trouble if your attack is as lacklustre as United’s was on Sunday.

I don’t want to be too harsh on the guy and, hopefully, it’s a learning curve for a young manager.

But I felt Courts’ post-match interview was verging on delusional, such was the difference in the two sides that he seemed not to see.

I don’t think the fans will suffer that sort of talk for too long.

He said the gameplan was to go through the gears later in the match and that United edged the first half.

Yes, the Tangerines came into the game in the final 20 minutes or so but I think that was more to do with Aberdeen taking their foot off the gas holding a comfortable lead.

With the Dons in Europe just a few days before and having been beaten in Sweden, I’d have wanted to see United put the pressure on early doors.

But they didn’t press at all.

Not much of Sunday’s performance bodes well for the season ahead.

I truly hope it was just an early hiccup.

A huge improvement is needed for Rangers on Saturday or it’ll be a long day for United.

Dundee showed character – they should head to Celtic full of confidence

Dundee are in a completely different place to their neighbours after day one of the Premiership campaign.

The Dark Blues may not have picked up three points but there was plenty about their performance that bodes well for the season ahead.

They showed real character throughout that game to come back twice and then see out the match with 10 men.

When the first goal went in within four minutes, I was reminded a lot of how things started last season.

It was a lesson in Premiership defending for James McPake’s side, though.

In the Championship Lee Ashcroft would probably have won that header.

Lesson No 1 in defending that situation is no matter how confident you are of your team-mate, you cover in behind.

The defence didn’t do that and already they were 1-0 down.

That’s the difference between Championship and Premiership.

But they showed plenty in attack and will go to Parkhead on Sunday with confidence.

Celtic have a game in Europe beforehand but the shape they are in, Dundee will fancy they can cause plenty of problems.

The Hoops look vulnerable from set-plays. That is a strength of this Dundee side.

I don’t see any reason why the Dark Blues can’t go there and cause an upset.

Lack of infrastructure at Celtic is remarkable

It’s remarkable what has happened to Celtic.

For all the talk of wanting to be a world-class club and challenging in European competition over the past few years, they’ve found themselves in huge mess on and off the pitch.

They just haven’t got the infrastructure in place off the park to get things right on it.

Watching Craig Gordon on Saturday night summed things up completely – choosing to let him go and then spending millions on Vasilis Barkas is astonishing looking back now.

They are a long way behind Rangers.