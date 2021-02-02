LEE WILKIE: Dundee United players must step up in massive double-header this week while Raith was a tough ask for Dee kids

Dundee United have been fortunate in recent weeks.

While they’ve been toiling to pick up points, results elsewhere had been going for them.

They’d been getting away with their poor form – now, though, they are out of the top six and in a relegation fight.

It’s about time the players realised.

They need to step it up and quickly, dig deep and do it for one another.

It’s quite clear in recent weeks they’ve not been good enough.

I’d like to see a bit more energy about them, particularly this week.

Taking on Motherwell on Wednesday and then Ross County on Saturday are massive, massive games.

My big worry is they go into these away matches just trying not to lose.

That can be a dangerous attitude to go into games with.

Particularly when both ’Well and County will be going all out for what would be big results for them on their own turf.

I don’t want to see the Tangerines sitting in and defending because lately that’s not been working.

It’s just such a huge couple of games for United.

Lose both and they are right in trouble.

On the other hand, come away with something like four points and they are looking upwards once more.

It really is a knife-edge couple of fixtures.

The difficulty remains scoring goals – something I’ve been worried about all season.

In recent weeks it’s not like they’ve been unlucky and missing chances here, there and everywhere.

They are still struggling to create anything.

There’s obviously a shortage of confidence, that’s inevitable on a run like this.

However, up the energy and something will happen for them.

Speaking to fans and seeing the reactions to results, I know plenty of the Tannadice support are fed up.

Their team hasn’t won in a month and have only won twice since the end of October.

The supporters realise there is a bit of pressure on the team now and the players are no different.

They’ll definitely be looking over the shoulder now in this kind of form.

And that’s where I hope the realisation comes that time is running out for them to step things up.

Manager Micky Mellon has also come under fire.

I liked the things he did and said when he came in but he has to change things up a bit.

The balance of the midfield still isn’t right for me – that’s evident in the lack of chances being created.

It comes to a point where you need to shake things up and I’d like to see some of the good young players getting a look in.

It might not be the best circumstances with the team struggling but what are the best circumstances?

There are young creative players in that squad that could add some positivity – Chris Mochrie or maybe Kai Fotheringham come to mind.

Whether or not they get the nod, we’ll have to wait and see.

Over the next two games, something will have to change, though.

Tough ask for Dee kids but play-offs now the target

SATURDAY’S results – both in Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh – mean it’s going to have to be play-offs for Dundee this season.

After the start the Dark Blues had that’s probably to be expected but it’s disappointing we’re not likely to see a title race in the Championship.

No doubt, Dees are unhappy with the result on Saturday but I really didn’t feel there was much in the game myself.

The result came down to two worldies pretty much, it wasn’t like Dundee were cut open by Raith. Looked like a match that could have gone either way to me.

Getting caught out with short corners, though, will have James McPake tearing his hair out.

That’s maybe down to having two inexperienced centre-backs, though overall they both did well.

It is a tough ask for a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old both making their debuts and having not played together before.

Particularly against a good team like Raith.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott looked strong, though, and I’ve seen a lot to like about Sam Fisher over the years.

He looked a little nervous but I’ve not doubt that game will have done both of them wonders.

It’s looking like a chase for second place once more at Dens – lets hope they can gel their new players and get on a run for a shot at the play-offs in May.

No surprise City and Liverpool are beginning to click

IT’S no real surprise to see the big teams starting to flex their muscles down south.

Man City have begun to show real consistency in recent weeks and sit top of the tree while Liverpool look to be over their poor spell with some good results recently.

I’m fully expecting it to be those two fighting it out at the top of the table come the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had a tough run but they didn’t just go from champions last season to mid-table this time around.

The class was always there for both clubs and now they are taking advantage of slip ups from Man U.