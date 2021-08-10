LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed they can live without Lawrence Shankland while Dundee have a big week ahead after Celtic thrashing

That’s the Dundee United fans want to see, taking it to big teams at home and coming away with a result.

To be honest, after watching them against Aberdeen the week before I did not see it coming.

That just shows how impossible it is to gauge football!

It was like watching two completely different sides in action.

United got after Rangers, forced them into making uncharacteristic mistakes and quite clearly had a point to prove after the no-show at Pittodrie.

The players were all clearly working for each other, singing off the same hymn sheet and they defended really well.

There was a bit of luck with the goal for Jamie Robson but the Tangerines earned that with their efforts to that point.

The goal, too, came at a really good point in the game for United.

I felt they played really well in the first half but didn’t get the goal their play deserved.

Then Robson’s strike came just when they were fading out of the game.

Rangers were getting on top and starting to play.

But the goal knocked them back and lifted United.

It lifted the crowd, too.

Jeando Fuchs had a really good game but Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards really stuck out for me.

Mulgrew especially.

Every time you saw the former Celtic man on camera he was barking out orders to his team-mates.

That’s exactly what he’s been brought in to do, guide the younger players around him.

I think that’s a bit easier playing in a back four.

Credit to Tam Courts

And that change from the three played at Aberdeen is credit to Tam Courts.

He set his team up perfectly to get something from the game and should enjoy these next few days with a big win at his back.

I always feel it’s easier to be tighter with a four-man backline, though you have one less man in defence.

I don’t think that first goal at Aberdeen happens quite so easily if you’re playing a four.

It’s obviously not all down to how you set up, the players make the difference.

But it’s easier to stay organised and be a tight defensive unit, particularly when Mulgrew can direct everybody around him.

In a three, that’s not so easy to do.

It maybe suited Robson as well, playing as a regular full-back.

He’s obviously had teams sniffing around of late and that performance will have had scouts sitting up.

As well as the goal, he defended really well and – if he is leaving – will have put the price up!

I’m doubtful over the reason given for Lawrence Shankland missing the game, it feels like his time at Tannadice may be at an end.

What Saturday showed is they can get results without him, though he is a big player.

Fans were back in numbers and fair enjoyed themselves – let’s have more of that, please United.

Celtic too good for Dundee – big test now for the Dark Blues

It would be an understatement to say Dundee didn’t enjoy their game against a Glasgow giant as much as United did.

That was a sore one for the Dark Blues.

If it is any consolation, I don’t think any team outwith Rangers could have coped with Celtic on that kind of form.

They were just too quick, too smart and too good for the Dark Blues.

Things started off OK for James McPake’s men.

You could see the gameplan was to get into Celtic’s faces.

But the Hoops didn’t allow that to happen and quickly took the game away.

On the big pitch with a confident and positive Celtic playing in front of a big crowd, you could see fairly early on it would be a long day for Dundee.

I think Ange Postecoglou’s side will score a lot of goals when they get it going.

For Dundee, the 6-0 scoreline will be embarrassing for the players. They’ll be hurting.

What they have to do now is find a way to bounce back from the defeat.

And I think they’ve got a good one to do just that next weekend.

Motherwell will be tough, of course.

But the prize on offer is a cup quarter-final so they have the opportunity to put that defeat out of their minds very quickly.

It’s a big week for Dundee.

Gutted if Lionel Messi heads to PSG

World football is about to change, it’s a massive moment seeing Lionel Messi depart Barcelona.

It’ll be really interesting to see what happens next for him and for the Spanish club.

I have to say, though, I’ll be gutted if he goes to PSG.

That looks like the only real option for the Argentine right now.

But I would have loved to see him in the English Premier League.

There might still be a chance of that happening.

But the real strange thing will be seeing Messi wearing a different jersey after so long wearing the blue and red of Barca.

