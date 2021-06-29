LEE WILKIE: Dundee United in transition? Dundee more settled? How city rivals are shaping up ahead of Premiership reunion

The season may have only just finished a month ago and the Euros are still rumbling on without us but Scottish football is back already.

Pre-season friendlies kicked off over the past week and we’re already thinking about the new campaign.

Well, I am anyway.

Dundee and Dundee United may be in the same league once again but they are in very different situations.

It is early days to be thinking too hard about the Premiership ahead – opening day isn’t until July 31.

However, I can’t wait to see both city clubs in the top flight once more.

Bragging rights are most certainly up for grabs.

I’m sure fans of both clubs want to be seeing success, top six and cup runs.

However, most of them will no doubt settle for just finishing above their rivals.

Because I think both the Dark Blues and the Tangerines will be fighting for the same aim.

United are obviously a year more experienced in the top flight after coming up last season.

But they are in far more of a transition period than their neighbours.

Settled Dee

James McPake pretty much has side squad in place.

Dundee are more settled than United.

The whole club will be buzzing after the way last season ended and their return to the top division.

© SNS Group

That means McPake just has to get his players fit over the next few weeks and improve his squad with a sprinkling of new faces.

Even more encouraging for the Dens boss is the chance to get pre-seasons into the likes of Charlie Adam and Liam Fontaine.

Dundee added a few players during the season last year and you can always see the difference in them once they get a pre-season completed.

That bodes well and I think the Dark Blues will be looking to emulate United’s last season, finish clear of relegation trouble and push for the top six.

Work to do at United

Normally clubs want to improve on their last league finish but I think United will be quite happy to repeat last season.

There is a lot more uncertainty around Tannadice than at Dens Park.

Tam Courts has been appointed as new head coach and he’ll want to put his own stamp on the way the team plays, something different from Micky Mellon.

So they’ll want new players in to help that.

© SNS Group

Plus there are question marks over the futures of key men like Benjamin Siegrist and Lawrence Shankland.

Courts will be the busier coach right now, bringing in trialists, watching players and matches all over.

Then he’ll have to gel the squad together into his way of working. It’s not easy to do.

Who might come out on top next May is too early to say.

Dundee are in good shape while United have plenty of work to do.

The main thing is they’ll be going head-to-head in the top division.

And I can’t wait.

Scotland are in a better place now than when they started the Euros

© Paul Greenwood/BPI/Shutterstock

It already seems like a long time ago since Scotland were knocked out of the European Championships.

But when I was writing my column last week, we were still in it and getting ready to beat Croatia!

I think we all got a bit over-excited and carried away with things.

The Croatians certainly knocked us to Earth with a bump.

But looking back I still think we have plenty to be positive about.

In the first game it was one player who made the difference, on another day we could have seen off the Czech Republic at Hampden.

Now look where they are now.

We played really well against England, too, so with a little bit of luck we could have been on four points from those first two games.

We were a bit lacklustre against Croatia but there are still loads of positives.

Billy Gilmour emerging as the talented player we all knew was there is a big one.

Crucially, though, I think this tournament will have been a massive learning experience for the whole squad.

None of those boys had played at a major tournament.

Now, hopefully we can get back to one soon, and by then the squad will be so much more experienced.

I certainly think Scotland are in a far better place now than when they started the tournament.

Still backing the Italians to succeed this summer

© Shutterstock Feed

Though they were a little lucky against Austria at the weekend I’m still backing Italy for the Euros this summer.

I really like the way Roberto Mancini has side playing, particularly in the group stage when they were a great watch.

More importantly they seem to have a real spirit in their team and I hope they can improve on their performance v Austria.

Another side I have my eye on is Germany.

They were written off after losing to France but responded like they always do.

I think they are in with a great chance tonight, too.