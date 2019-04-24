LEE WILKIE: ‘Dundee players have to be seen to be giving everything for the club’

If there is one thing as a footballer you should never do it’s leave yourself open to the accusation you could have tried harder.

And, as they look to be surrendering to relegation, that’s exactly what the current crop at Dundee have done.

That’s not me saying the players at Dens Park are not giving their all and don’t care what happens to the club, because I am sure right now they are hurting.

But tame performances like the one at St Johnstone on Saturday make it understandable that fans are asking questions over how much the players actually care about the fate of the club.

And that’s not good because, as I know very well myself, as a player you can never guarantee you will perform at your best, but what you can do is ensure you have not just given your all but have been seen to.

Right now too many players at Dens may look back on this season and realise they could have done more.

Because barring a miracle, Dundee are going down with a whimper.

However poor they performed, that’s not something that could be said about previous Dark Blues teams that have gone down.

They may not have been great sides but they have gone down fighting.

If that is indeed different this time, for me Dundee will have been struck by what’s become a fact of the modern game.

When I look back to when I was a kid at Dens, there were people like James Grady, Willie Falconer and Barry Smith who came from elsewhere but knew exactly what a football club meant to the fans.

That meant if the team was in bother they knew they had to fight tooth and nail to turn things round, and they did.

By the time my time as a player was coming to an end, I have to say there were boys in dressing-rooms whose reaction to a crisis was to get on the phone to their agent and tell him to look for a new club for the next season.

We’re in an era, I’m afraid, where it’s a case of where the next pound is coming from is more important than how the team is doing.

Like I say, it’s a problem that is by no means unique to Dundee – it’s happening more and more throughout the game.

It means when managers make signings they can never be 100% sure of the kind of characters they’re adding to their talent pool.

And it leaves disgruntled supporters able to point the finger at players and accuse them of not doing enough.