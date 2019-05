Dundee need to bite the bullet and sack Jim McIntyre.

It gives me no pleasure saying that because I think he is a good guy and a decent manager.

And, in a perfect world, he should probably be given the chance to turn things round next season.

But, in the wake of relegation from the Premiership, he’s been left carrying so much baggage that, for the overall good of the club, a change of manager is probably the right way to go.

Get today’s Tele for Lee Wilkie’s full column