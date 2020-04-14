LEE WILKIE: Dundee have been put in a completely unfair position because of SPFL voting shambles

Dundee have been landed in a completely unfair position through a week of shambles in Scottish football.

Whichever way they turn on the decisive vote for last week’s SPFL resolution leaves them with enemies.

And there will be conspiracies or agendas thrown at them by people whatever they do.

The whole process, to me, has been completely unfair on everyone.

Clubs have been forced into voting for this thing from the SPFL that finishes the season now so they can give out prize money.

You can see why clubs voted for that, they need some sort of stability to work from going forward.

But then teams get automatically relegated through decisions made off the pitch rather than play on it.

That they only had the opportunity to vote on one option and left with a take-it-or-leave-it scenario is where the problem stems.

Surely, the league could dish out some of the money now, calculate what the maximum and minimum finishing positions for each club would be and pay it out.

Then talk about how to finish the league then.

As it stands, through some email issue or something, Dundee now have the chance to vote on something where they know they have the deciding say. How has that been allowed to happen?

That’s not how votes are supposed to work.

It reminds me of the kind of things that happen in schoolboy football when deciding a Player of the Year or something with everyone scheming away in different WhatsApp groups – as an organisation, the SPFL have dealt with this at that level.

It’s embarrassing to see that from our governing body.

It’s also left the Dark Blues with Dundee United’s fate in their hands.

Whether that’s a factor or not, it’ll be forever thrown in managing director John Nelms’ face.

We’ve been crying out for leadership from the SPFL and everyone can see they have fallen well short.

This is where Dundee need it, though.

In my opinion, this shambles should be brought to an end by the SPFL right now – call the vote null and void and try again with another route.

It’s a joke Dundee have so much power with their single vote and also completely unfair on them over what it could mean for their future dealings with other clubs.

It’s up to the SPFL to draw a line under it and stop all the sniping and moaning to find a sensible, fair way out of all of this.

Dundee United are quite rightly keeping their heads down through all of this SPFL nonsense.

That is 100% the right approach from the Tangerines.

They are currently in a position where they don’t need to say a word.

They’ve been top of the Championship tree for the entire season and deserve to go up as champions when it comes down to whatever happens next.

Unless there is any threat to that status, I don’t think we should expect anything coming out of them for a while.

There was mention of an idea being floated before the vote of scrapping promotion and relegation but that just wouldn’t sit right at all.

I don’t know which way all of this is going to go but I do know United should be in the Premiership next season whatever happens.

They more than deserve that for the way they have gone about their business in the Championship, being top from day one and running well clear of the rest.

They’ll be watching with interest but rightly keeping their own counsel.

Watching the SPFL and Rangers squabble via official statements lately has been nothing short of pathetic.

If the Ibrox club are so disgusted with what has happened and they have proof like they said why don’t they come forward and let everyone see it?

It’s not that I don’t believe it but don’t put out statements saying you’ve got evidence and keep it to yourself.

You wouldn’t get this sort of petty squabbling in boys football.

It was sad to hear of the passing of goalie Peter Bonetti this weekend. He was slightly before my time at Dundee United but it sounds like he was quite a character and probably ahead of his time in his approach.

