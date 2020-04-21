LEE WILKIE: I’d like to see an even bigger league with Dundee given chance to join Dundee United in Premiership

It’s great to see talks have already begun over league reconstruction and I’m glad they will be speedy ones – getting all this mess behind us will be for the better.

Even a global pandemic can’t stop the drama that continually surrounds Scottish football.

This past couple of weeks have taken the biscuit, though.

I read Ann Budge’s comments recently about getting the plans in place as soon as possible and, for me, that’s the right idea.

The quicker we get things sorted the better for everyone – clubs can plan ahead for whatever division they will be in and there will, at last, be some clarity over what the future holds.

Even if we don’t know when the game will return.

I suggested a few weeks back that revamping our set-up to include 14 teams in the top flight would be a way to stop anyone being unfairly damaged by the coronavirus shutdown.

I stand by that. In an ideal world I’d like to see an even bigger league with Dundee given the chance to join United in the Premiership.

Whether that can happen, we’ll have to wait and see.

We’re right at the start of the process so I’m sure almost anything is still on the table.

I hope all the clubs in this area get something out of reconstruction. What we get should be better for Scottish football.

I just hope we can avoid the same sort of voting farce we had 10 days ago with the SPFL.

Dundee and managing director John Nelms were left in an impossible position, even if some of the behaviour has been questionable.

As far as I’m concerned we should move on now and look to a better future. Ideally one with United and the Dark Blues in the top flight together.

I know the existing Premiership clubs would certainly want the Dee up, too.

What we know for sure, having seen the goings-on for the past couple of weeks, is clubs will only vote for something that is in their own interest. That’s just the way the world is.

The good news, I think, for Dundee in all that is having them catapulted into the top flight would be seen to have plenty of plus points for it.

Just ask Aberdeen – having both our city clubs back in the top flight gives them more decent away crowds coming to Pittodrie and their fans good away days.

They wouldn’t be the only ones that benefit from having the Dundee derby back in the Premiership.

We need the biggest teams at the top table – make it happen!

It’s a few days ago now but I want to offer my congratulations to Robbie Neilson and his team after Dundee United were crowned Championship winners.

The Tangerines have been in pole position right from the first whistle and it’s more than deserved for all at Tannadice.

We don’t know what the top flight might look like come next season but the main objective has been achieved by Robbie – get United back in the big time.

That’s been the target for four years now.

It’s taken far longer than anyone associated with the club would have liked but they’ve finally done it.

With all the noise going on over the past couple of weeks over the season, just having their top spot confirmed must be a huge weight off their shoulders.

With the way the world is, relief will be the main feeling I’d bet for Robbie, Tony Asghar and Mark Ogren.

They’ve done their bit – now it’s about improving the team for a shot at what is likely to be a bigger Premiership next campaign.

Well done United!

Having only seen the info that’s come out in the press, I’ve found Dundee United’s fall-out with a supporters’ group strange.

It sounds like the money the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation were looking to put into the club would be a benefit for everyone at Tannadice.

There’s obviously been a disagreement behind the scenes but it doesn’t sit right with me having a go at your own fans – and on the day before the club were crowned champions, too.

Jackie McNamara being up and about again was great to see last week. We were together in Scotland squads and he helped me a lot at that time. It’s fantastic to hear he’s on the mend again after a real health shock.

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️