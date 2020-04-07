LEE WILKIE: Uncertainty facing Dundee and Dundee United’s out-of-contract stars is worst feeling you can have as a professional

I have to say I feel for players at Dundee and United right now – especially those out of contract this summer.

It’s a horrible situation for a lot of people in their jobs right now with no real knowledge of what is going to happen and footballers are no different.

It is a job at the end of the day, a good one and one a lot of people would love to have.

But, just like everyone else, players have families and bills to pay. That goes for the clubs, too.

That’s why I’m not surprised both the Dark Blues and the Tangerines have opted to use the government’s furlough scheme – they are businesses and they have to do what is right to ensure they stay afloat during this time when there’s no income.

Like a lot of people in the city right now, that will bring a whole lot of worry to workers for what the future holds post-coronavirus.

Not knowing where the next wage is coming from is a dreadful situation to be in.

There are players at both clubs whose contracts end in a couple of months and they have my every sympathy.

I’ve been through similar in my playing career and that uncertainty is probably the worst feeling you can have as a professional.

Going through administration at Dundee was a different sort of situation but I ended up coming out of it with that question of how I was going to pay my bills.

Back then I was prepared to take a wage cut to help the club but it was decided that wouldn’t be enough and I left Dens Park.

On top of everything, I had just finished rehab on my knee and wasn’t even sure I’d be able to play on anyway.

Thankfully, Dundee United gave me a chance, though the uncertainty continued even so.

I wasn’t sure my knee would hold up and they gave me a contract from September to June on £400 per week – a far cry from the million-pound lifestyle people associate with some footballers.

There was an appearance fee on top but spending time on loan at Ross County meant I couldn’t get that and it was a really tough time in my career.

Right now, there are worse things going on in the world with people’s health but adding the stress and worry of work problems just piles on top for a lot of people.

I think the move to furlough staff for the time being is a sensible one for both city clubs.

What the players are desperate for now is some sort of certainty from the powers-that-be.

The UK Government has gone to town on footballers this week completely unfairly.

They are an easy target right now.

I understand why people think players should front up and take pay cuts to either help non-playing staff at clubs or the NHS or whatever.

However, they all seem to be lumped in the same bracket when only a small percentage of professional footballers earn millions of pounds.

Boys playing for clubs like Dundee or United or St Mirren, Hamilton etc are not earning fortunes and they have bills to pay like everybody else.

I think everyone should be doing their bit to help during the coronavirus pandemic, whether that’s through paying taxes or some sort of voluntary work, but it seems like footballers have been called out because they are an easy target.

There are plenty of people across the country earning big bucks but not getting hammered.

A better way to go about it would have been to say to players exactly what their club needs to save and to give an option to donate part of their salary to the NHS.

It seems a weekly occurrence at the moment that we see an SPFL meeting as the time decisions will finally be made.

I’m not holding my breath too much for this one tomorrow but you never know.

I saw Celtic put out they want to finish the season but they are in a position where they can take the high ground.

Everyone has their own agenda but what we really need, what clubs and players need, is some idea of how Scottish football will continue.

Cheering on the Virtual Grand National over the weekend was about as close to sporting excitement as you can get at the moment.

I didn’t have much luck in my sweepy – my virtual horse fell over a virtual hurdle…

