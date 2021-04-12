LEE WILKIE: Dundee chase for second will go to the wire and worrying numbers for Dundee United

A win for Dundee against Dunfermline could very well secure a play-off place – but they’ll need much more to grab second spot.

I’d go so far as to say they’ll need to win every game left.

At the very least avoiding another defeat.

Results on Saturday showed the chase for second place will go down to the wire.

Hearts have been the only club able to keep up some sort of consistency this season and that’s why they are champions.

In the end, Dundee were pretty fortunate they weren’t punished by other clubs for dropping points.

But that’s how it has gone all season in the Championship.

Nobody really capitalises when the chance comes.

And the Dark Blues have a tough run-in to cope with as well.

Starting on Tuesday night at Dunfermline before heading up the road to face Inverness, hosting Raith Rovers and then going down the road to Queens.

All sides battling for the play-off spots.

In those games they’ll need to be better than they were against Morton on Saturday.

In a perfect world they’d get second place tied up before the last game and give themselves a breather before the play-off chaos.

We’ve seen all too often you can’t rely on other teams in the Championship to do you any favours so it’s up to James McPake and his men.

Determined Dee

They are in a decent place right now, level with Raith and having picked up 10 points from the last 12 available.

We see every season the team on form at the end of the campaign doing well in the play-offs and that’s where Dundee want to be.

They look confident right now and have plenty of goals in them but one bad result can change all that.

What has impressed me about them lately, though, is the determination they’ve been showing.

Their attitude looks spot on – coming back from 2-0 down against Dunfermline to win just the other week and then on Saturday to respond after going behind to Morton.

Both times Lee Ashcroft was on target.

And the big centre-back is providing a real threat in front of goal right now.

Four goals in his last five games is good going for a striker, never mind a defender!

He’s so aggressive in the air and attacks the ball well – it’s been a great route for Dundee lately.

You could see even in the Alloa match not long ago the demeanour of defenders changing towards him.

As soon as the Wasps realised the trouble he was causing, you could see the body shape of the defenders change. They were uncomfortable, nervous and uncertain.

Hopefully, the big man can keep that up – if not, the focus on him against his old side might let the likes of Liam Fontaine get on the scoresheet.

Players like Ashcroft will be invaluable right now.

Into that bracket you can throw Charlie Adam, Jason Cummings and Paul McGowan.

The big players need to step up and now is the time.

Worrying numbers for Dundee United – stability is needed

Dundee United very quietly put out their accounts for last year recently.

And you can see why – a £3 million loss is worrying to say the least.

Now, none of us expected it to be pretty reading.

The levels of investment throughout the club to get it back to the Premiership, to revamp everything including the youth setup and generally spruce the place up was always going to take huge investment.

Then the coronavirus shutdown came in and hit hard, though I’m sure we’ll see the full extent in next year’s accounts.

What the loss shows is United need some stability over the coming years.

Thankfully, this season they’ve got that with games to spare.

After Saturday’s win at Hamilton it is now mathematically impossible for the Tangerines to go down.

Their performance was pretty average at Hamilton but they got the win.

Since the split they want to be finishing at the top of the section, keep up their form for the Scottish Cup and be in a position to play youngsters at some point.

That could be invaluable for next season.

Hopefully now the players can relax and start to play a bit with the ball, enjoy themselves now the pressure is off.

The key now is to set themselves up for a better season next term.

VAR farce once more

VAR is getting to ridiculous levels now after that farce at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

I couldn’t believe it when the referee gave that wee flick by Scott McTominay as a foul and disallowed Edison Cavani’s opener for Man U at Tottenham.

Not running in a natural style I think was the reason – anyone who’s played or watched football knows you use your arms to counter-balance and youngsters are taught to use them to protect yourself and the ball.

Now players know if they make a song and dance about any kind of contact, they’ll get a foul.

And it’s ruining the game.