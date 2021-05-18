LEE WILKIE: Why a draw could be the perfect result for Dundee in their play-off final first leg and good to see young players shine for United

Bring on the derbies next season!

Dundee are just two performances away from returning to the top flight.

If they can find a way past Kilmarnock, what a great thing it will be for the city.

Big, big games on both sides of Sandeman Street with, hopefully, big away supports travelling up from Glasgow, Edinburgh and down from Aberdeen.

That’s the prize on offer for James McPake and his players.

It’s a huge one.

And to win huge prizes, you have to put in huge performances.

There is still a massive amount of work to be done for the Dark Blues to achieve their dream, however.

Because Killie are big favourites, no doubt.

They have real talent in their squad with the likes of Kyle Lafferty and Chris Burke.

But they finished 11th for a reason.

They aren’t a top, top team who were unlucky.

The league table never lies and that’s what Dundee should take heart from.

It will be a really, really tough one for McPake’s men but we have said all season they have the players who can hurt teams.

One-off ‘cup final’ would suit Dundee

That’s why I think a draw on Thursday at Dens would be a perfect result.

A win would be amazing to take to Rugby Park.

However – and I know this might sound strange – I think Dundee might do better going there on level terms.

I’m not sure about the Dark Blues heading into the second leg with a lead to protect.

My feeling is they would sit on it, invite pressure from Killie and it would end up going wrong.

They’ve shown this season already that can happen. Conceding goals at times can affect them significantly, though they have improved in that regard lately.

However, if they can go into the second leg as if it’s a one-off do-or-die cup final, I think it might suit them better.

With players like Charlie Adam, Jason Cummings, Osman Sow, Jordan McGhee, Lee Ashcroft and Paul McMullan they can win a one-off game against almost anybody, I would say.

Maybe I am being a bit harsh on them but I can’t help but feel a draw on Thursday would be the perfect result.

Their recent run has been really good but I don’t feel that can eradicate problems in a side completely.

Lately they have improved and Saturday’s game against Raith Rovers will give them confidence.

After winning the first leg so well and coming back with a 3-0 scoreline, I always felt a bit of a non-performance in the second leg was coming.

It’s a hard game psychologically for players because you just know you have to stop them and that will always affect the way you play.

Losing the goal early was the last thing they wanted but they saw the tie out quite comfortably and deserved to get through.

Now comes a bigger test.

The step up to Premiership teams is a big one but Dundee can definitely do it.

I sincerely hope they do.

Not surprised to see young players shine for Dundee United

It was good to see some youngsters given a chance to shine in the Dundee United first team last week.

That’s a really positive thing, not just for the young players, but for the club, too.

I was delighted to see Kerr Smith in the side on Sunday and in central defence, too.

You don’t always see young players trusted in key positions so that bodes well for United and Smith.

Then there’s Logan Chalmers and Archie Meekison featuring so prominently lately.

Chalmers has obviously had injury problems to keep him out but he’s shown how big a player he could be next season.

For Meekison, I’m not surprised to see him score. I coached him for a short time at Tannadice and he always had the talent.

He was just a bit slight and could fade out of games. But he could easily be an option off the bench going forward while he gets bigger and matures.

The minutes on the pitch all the young lads got will be invaluable for them.

Sunday’s game, though, pretty much summed up United’s season – got a result but not too much excitment.

There are rumours about Micky Mellon’s future at the club but, should he stay, that’s the task for him over the summer – finding a better balance between defence and attack.

With fans (hopefully) back, they’ll need entertaining.

Scenes in Glasgow a complete embarrassment to our game

Like every other right-minded person in the country, I was shocked to see the disorder in Glasgow over the weekend.

It was meant to be a celebration of a title victory for Rangers fans but it turned into absolute mayhem, something nobody wants to see.

Scottish football often gets a raw deal but scenes like the ones in George Square and elsewhere really don’t help.

It was embarrassing for our game to see people behaving like that in the name of their club or Scottish football.

There’s just no place for it.

A complete embarrassment.