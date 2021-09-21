LEE WILKIE: Derby win was big for Tam Courts but it feels like there’s more to come at Dundee United while Dundee were crying out for Charlie Adam in midfield

Sunday’s derby was such a tight affair it was always going to take a bit of brilliance or an error to take the points.

It ended up being an error from Adam Legzdins in the Dundee goal for Ian Harkes to get the all-important goal.

The Dee goalie made an unbelievable save in the first half, too, but he should have stopped that one.

And listening to the two managers, I can see why Tam Courts felt his side were in control but also why James McPake felt his team could’ve won it.

It was a typical derby – usually that means not a lot of control of play and a certain lack in quality.

Particularly in the first half there was a lot of players just kicking the ball or fouling each other.

I said last week I felt Dundee would come out on top – and I got pelters from United fans for that prediction, too.

I stand by it, though.

I still think it could easily have been the Dark Blues coming away with victory.

It was a game of fine margins.

Tam Courts confidence

United, though, picked up a massive win.

A victory that shoots them above Celtic in the table.

They are going really well and have started much quicker than I expected.

I felt it might take a bit of time for Courts to get his feet under the table and become comfortable in the role.

You can see his confidence coming through now, though.

I have to take my hat off to the Tannadice head coach.

At the start of his time in charge I got a bit annoyed about interviews he was giving, it felt like he was just saying what he thought other people wanted to hear.

I was screaming at him to relax and be himself when speaking to the press.

That’s understandable when you are keen to make a good first impression.

Now it seems like he’s settling into the job.

Hopefully, that means we can expect even more from United for the rest of the season.

It was also clear the players are playing for him, throwing their bodies on the line and pulling off some magnificent blocks at times.

It’s natural to have doubts about someone with so little experience at that level.

I’m pleased, though, he’s got over the initial stage and done it well because it would have been a really tough situation for him had it gone badly.

More to come

Defensively they’ve been solid, a massive part of that has been the impression made by Charlie Mulgrew at centre-back.

And offensively they’ve been better than last season, though they’d still like to improve.

What I think they miss is a midfielder to really put their foot on the ball and dictate things, they certainly missed that at times on Sunday.

What bodes well for the Tangerines is they can blood players like 16-year-old Kerr Smith and still win games like that.

Short-term it does feel like there is more to come from this side and that should delight United fans.

Get Leigh Griffiths and Charlie Adam fit and Dundee are a different side

Dundee are disappointed to come of Sunday’s derby with nothing.

As I said in the main piece, I can see why manager James McPake felt his side could’ve come away with all three points themselves.

The Dark Blues had their chances but, again, couldn’t put them away.

It’s such a shame Charlie Adam wasn’t fit enough to play.

Sunday’s game was crying out for him.

Or someone like him to take control of the middle of the park, start putting a foot on the ball and dictate things.

You can see why they tried so hard to get him back fit again.

I do feel like a Dundee side with a fit Leigh Griffiths and a fit Charlie Adam would be a completely different team.

These sort of games are decided on fine margins.

Those two are the types of players who can edge those margins and turn narrow defeats to draws and draws to wins.

It’s strange to see the Dark Blues bottom of the table after the way they’ve been playing.

They have played well but obviously the balance isn’t quite right yet this season.

I’m not worried about them because they’ve got the quality to get out of trouble.

I just hope they don’t look back at games like the Livingston or Motherwell ones and start kicking themselves.

There is still plenty of time to get back on track.

Mentality problem for under-fire Celtic

It’s amazing to see a side like Celtic struggling so badly away from home.

I couldn’t believe it when I read they hadn’t won on the road domestically for seven months.

Six defeats in their last seven away matches in all competitions, it shows there is still plenty of work to do for manager Ange Postecoglou.

It’s fine playing in front of your home crowd on a big, perfect pitch but you have to be able to win at different places.

That’s a mentality thing rather than ability – Celtic fans are now realising it’s a work in progress.