LEE WILKIE: Dead balls do the business for Dundee and Dundee United – great to see both sides into the latter stages of the League Cup

It’s been too long since we saw both Dundee and Dundee United in the last eight of the League Cup.

I’m reliably informed it’s been more than a decade since that has happened.

A quarter of the teams left in the competition hail from Sandeman Street.

That’s exactly what I want to see and hopefully one or both can get even further.

The draw is tough for both but not the worst.

The key in my eyes is the two ties are home ones.

We saw last week how playing at Tannadice helped Dundee United against Rangers.

And I’m sure there was a bit of that for Dundee over the weekend, too.

The Dark Blues face holders St Johnstone. They have proven how good they are in these competitions and Dundee will have to be at their best to get through.

At this stage, though, you can’t expect any less of a challenge.

Big response from Dundee

James McPake’s side played well on Saturday against Motherwell and it’s huge credit to them for that.

They started the season well but then came crashing back to earth with a bump against Celtic.

There needed to be a reaction against the Steelmen and the manager certainly got that.

Good morning 🙌 🙌 🙌 The draw for the Quarter Finals will be shown live on @PremierSportsTV following their coverage of Celtic vs. Hearts this afternoon #thedee pic.twitter.com/wRMyfFvqar — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) August 15, 2021

The clean sheet will give them massive pride, too.

All round the pitch, though, there was a response.

Watching Celtic against Hearts, I don’t think Dundee will be the only side taking a hammering there this season.

What the Dark Blues need to do is compete against the likes of Motherwell to have a successful season.

So Saturday’s 1-0 win will give them plenty of confidence for the league season.

Yet again they showed their threat from set-plays and once more Lee Ashcroft came up with a big goal.

I have to say, watching a Dundee centre-back called Lee brings back some memories – I never scored quite as many goals, though!

Up front they have the likes of Jason Cummings, Charlie Adam, Paul McMullan and more who can score.

Adding a set-piece threat like that just brings a whole extra dimension.

United not pretty – but they got through

For the Tangerines, it took more than one dead ball to get over the line at Ayr United.

It wasn’t pretty but United showed they still have that grittiness about them from last season.

Their recent record at Somerset Park isn’t great and David Hopkin’s sides make you fight for everything so coming away with victory in that one deserves credit.

Just look at St Johnstone also scraping through and Aberdeen getting knocked out.

Saying that, everyone at Tannadice will know performances need to improve.

In the cup it doesn’t matter how you get through, it’s just about getting through.

They did that and Hibs will be tough.

It is early days but I’d like to see a bit of progression in the United performances.

If they can time that for the next round then happy days.

Could we have two sides in the semis?

Belgium is a great move for Lawrence Shankland

I think heading to Belgium will be a good move for Lawrence Shankland.

Looking back at my career I always wish I’d gone abroad at one point.

I had a couple of chances which in hindsight I maybe should have taken.

Speaking to people who have gone and played on the Continent you hear about how much more advanced teams are with training and everything.

We’ve seen over the past few years how successful the Belgian system is at developing their international side – hopefully that’s improved club football, too.

I really think it will improve Shankland’s game getting some experience of a different league and different culture.

From a Dundee United point of view as well it’s a good bit of business.

He was always going to move at some point.

Shankland’s goals got them promoted and now he’s brought in a good sum of money.

They’ve also not sold him to a rival.

I’d like to see them use that money to bring in another striker.

I know they’ve got Marc McNulty and he’s a good player.

But I’d like to see a new face come in to freshen things up.

They also need backup for McNulty anyway.

They are short of another No 9 so, hopefully, they are out shopping.

Tight title race ahead down south

The English Premier League came back with a bang over the weekend.

I think it’s going to be a really tight title race this season.

Manchester United were really impressive in their 5-1 win over Leeds and it’s great to see them looking a good team once more.

City were slow off the mark but that won’t last too long, especially if they add a striker.

Then there’s Chelsea looking very strong and Liverpool menacing as well.

It’s strange to see so many teams short of players on the first day because of the Euros.

I expect a lot of changes over the next month.