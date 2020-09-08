LEE WILKIE: Square pegs in round holes is not way forward for Steve Clarke’s Scotland and Dundee United target Pavol Safranko’s not worth the money his club want

Suddenly next month’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel looks a tough prospect for Steve Clarke’s Scotland.

Last Friday’s result and performance against the Israelis in the Nations League brought a lot more questions than answers over the future of the national side.

Ahead of the matches against Israel and the Czech Republic, I thought it would be good to see international football back again after so long.

Midway through the match at Hampden on Friday, though, that opinion had changed!

As for last night, whichever way it went, the Scots were on a hiding to nothing against a makeshift Czech side.

Friday is the real worry for me.

It was a dress rehearsal for the big one next month.

And our boys have plenty of work to do to start remembering their lines for the big stage.

What came across at the empty national stadium was an attempt to accommodate too many players by putting them in unfamiliar positions.

The Kieran Tierney/Andy Robertson problem isn’t the main issue for me – any manager would be trying to get both those players in the team.

I think he took it too far with using midfielder Scott McTominay at centre-back, though. If I was Liam Cooper or Declan Gallagher sitting on the bench watching a left-back and central midfielder used in my position, I wouldn’t be happy.

It was a strange formation choice by Clarke and it didn’t seem like the players particularly knew how to work it.

Everything needed an extra touch or time to think about it.

The players certainly weren’t comfortable and, at times, seemed to be fighting against the formation.

Even at club level, it would be an odd one to drop on players, never mind a week’s training as an international squad.

In relation, the Israelis looked good, confident on the ball and dangerous in attack.

In fact, of the two sides they’ll have been happiest and the draw will be a big confidence boost for them ahead of their return to Glasgow in October.

Being the first match of the season for a big chunk of the squad is a fair excuse for some under-par displays and I’m not only pointing the finger at Steve Clarke.

He needs more from his players.

However, I do think our best hope of success is to pick a set-up that works for Scotland and fit our players into it rather than the other way round.

Putting square pegs in round holes is not the way forward.

It sounds like Dundee United’s move to bring back Pavol Safranko has collapsed due to the money his club want in exchange.

That’s a shame because he would certainly have added something the Tangerines are missing in attack right now.

However, I wouldn’t be spending the money Sepsi want on him myself.

Safranko was good at Tannadice but not worth the kind of money the Romanians are after.

Thinking back to the Kilmarnock match, Micky Mellon’s men certainly need to add something to their attacking options.

And a player the level of Safranko would fit the bill. It won’t be him but there are more players out there.

The nature of this year means there will be plenty of players on a free transfer or unsure about their future with finances stretched around the world.

So, my advice to United would be to keep their money on Safranko and go searching for someone else.

He’s a good player but missing out is not the end of the world.

It was announced a couple of weeks ago but I’d like to wish my old Dundee team-mate Dave Mackay all the best as assistant to James McPake at Dens Park.

Mackay was a top player when he came through the ranks with the Dark Blues and I’ve no doubt they’ve got a good man in as No 2.

Losing Jimmy Nicholl and his experience will be tough for McPake but having Mackay alongside him for next season is a good move.