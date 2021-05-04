LEE WILKIE: Semi-final week is a huge mental test, Dundee United will need their leaders to step up AND Dundee need to make their play-off advantage count

It is clear to see Dundee United are concerned about only one thing right now – Scottish Cup glory.

Yes, they would like to finish off their league campaign on a positive note.

But far more important is giving everything in Saturday evening’s semi-final against Hibs.

And results against Kilmarnock and then Ross County at the weekend paint that picture pretty clearly.

I just hope the weekend loss to the Staggies doesn’t have any impact on the big cup game.

My fear is it will in some way.

Losing any game can’t fail to knock your confidence, even if just a little.

In a perfect world you’d want to go into the clash at Hampden with a good win behind you.

It’s not ideal but that’s just one thing the United players will have to overcome.

And that will only be one small part of the mental tests they’ll all be subject to over the next few days.

Semi-final week is like no other.

The quarter-final was a big game against a big club in Aberdeen but no matter who that was against, it doesn’t compare to getting to this stage.

This is the point where things really do matter and it will be a difficult week to deal with.

Some players will embrace it and all the pressure that comes.

But there will be nerves and I know for a fact some can’t deal with it.

But this is where your team leaders have to step in and step up to the plate.

Guys like Mark Reynolds and Ryan Edwards.

The Hampden effect

Because there will be plenty in that squad who have never experienced a game like this.

There will be some for whom this is their first game at Hampden.

That’s also a factor but I do think the lack of a crowd might help some of the boys in that regard.

Hampden feels like such a big place with the stands so far from the pitch.

And you can really feel it when it starts to fill up, the pressure begins to build.

But this will be more like a training match than a usual cup semi-final and I think that could be a good thing for some.

Regardless of all the pressure and what the surrounds are like, we all know United need to repeat their performance against Aberdeen.

They were fantastic against the Dons.

Hibs, though, are a different kind of threat.

Their forwards are lethal and there will be plenty to be aware of for the Tangerines backline.

But they shouldn’t be looking at Saturday with any fear – United have shown over the season they can mix it with the better teams.

I’ve doubted them at times this term but they’ve proved me wrong – there’s no reason they can’t prove more people wrong this weekend by getting to a Scottish Cup Final.

All about mindset now for Dundee ahead of play-off clashes

Dundee couldn’t ask for better preparation for the biggest matches of their season.

We’ve said for ages now they’ll need to be going into the play-offs in form.

And they are certainly doing that.

Eight matches unbeaten after seeing off Queen of the South on Friday.

And that earned them a place in the top two.

Now their task is to turn the advantage of a week’s rest to their favour.

The Dundee players are also in a different place mentally to whoever they will face in the semi-final.

They won’t admit it and their managers will be doing everything to avoid them thinking it.

But I’d bet there are a few players at both Raith and Dunfermline thinking they’ve done well this season and summer is not far away.

It’s inevitable.

Rovers have over-achieved while I don’t think Dunfermline have finished above fourth in the second tier since they were relegated from the top flight.

Dundee’s target all season – and last campaign – was all about promotion.

So there will be nobody at Dens Park thinking ‘we’ve done well to get here, anything else is a bonus’.

It’s all about getting to that final and then seeing what they are facing.

If the Dark Blues keep up like the way they have been, I’d expect them to be playing the Premiership’s 11th team.

Man U fans not helping their cause

It was a shock to see Man U fans breaking into Old Trafford on Sunday night rather than seeing the Red Devils face Liverpool.

I understand the utter frustration from fans about the Glazer’s ownership of the club completely but I think it’s taking things too far to go about things that way.

The kind of behaviour that sees police officers get hurt and things damaged just does not help one bit.

It’s all obviously come to a head after the Super League breakaway attempt and it doesn’t surprise me to see loyal fans so angry.

Because the gap between supporters and the big clubs is only widening.