LEE WILKIE: Praise for Scotland boss Steve Clarke, the biggest disappointment for Micky Mellon after Dundee United’s Peterhead loss and playing with Dundee hero Claudio Caniggia

Scotland might not be the prettiest team to watch right now but it’s difficult to argue with results picked up by Steve Clarke’s side.

Sunday was another case of getting the defence right, being really hard to beat, and then working from there.

For me, if it works and gets us to a major tournament then so be it.

It certainly worked for Northern Ireland over the past few years – if we can emulate the success they had at the last Euros then I’m fine with that.

They never ever tried to be anything more than they were, it was all about hard work and being difficult to play against.

© SNS Group

Clarke’s side are now seven unbeaten after the 1-0 win over Slovakia.

Next up is the Czech Republic at Hampden tomorrow – get another positive result and we’re in control of the Nations League group.

Fingers crossed we can keep it up anyway.

My big hope is Clarke is laying the foundation for the side, get a settled formation and way of playing, before increasing the threat shown by his team.

It’s certainly the way to go about it – start off being hard to beat and then work on the attacking side of things.

You can already see the pay-off from that.

I’m looking at Andrew Considine slotting into the back three on Sunday and not putting a foot wrong.

He’s been Mr Consistent for Aberdeen for so long and the manager will have known what he’d be getting from the 33-year-old.

Considine has plenty of experience but he played as part of that backline like he’d been there all season.

That’s a good sign for the manager.

© SNS Group / SFA

Especially right now when things are so disrupted with positive Covid tests ruling players out all the time.

It must be so difficult for a manager to deal with that but having the structure in place helps when new faces are added.

It’s also helped that Lyndon Dykes has taken to international football so well.

And I expect he’ll get better the more games he plays, too.

It’s really encouraging for our team that we have someone to lead the line that can also score goals.

We’ll hopefully have some more of our bigger players back available again when the play-off final against Serbia comes around next month, too.

First up, though, are the Czechs again.

It’ll be a different game to the one out there but I fancy us the way we are playing.

I’d also like to see Lawrence Shankland get another chance, that’d be great for him and everyone associated with Dundee United.

I think these recent games have shown just how difficult international football can be.

From the outside you don’t really notice how different it is – I certainly did when I got called up.

I was used to just having the local press turn up for games, with Scotland everyone and their granny is there.

It’s much more intense but, hopefully, the guys are enjoying that pressure right now.

It was surprising and disappointing to see Dundee United fall to a shock 1-0 defeat to League One Peterhead at Tannadice over the weekend.

Hopefully, tonight at home to Kelty Hearts is a chance to exorcise any demons left over.

Kelty won’t be pushovers, however.

I think the biggest disappointment for manager Micky Mellon will have been the inability for the boys who have been on the fringes recently to take their chance against the Blue Toon.

It would’ve been understandable had Mellon selected a team of young kids but it was a very decent team picked.

None of the guys who will have been wanting a chance in the first team did themselves any favours.

© SNS Group

It wouldn’t surprise me to see a few more of the young lads against Kelty.

If the older guys don’t take their chance, then guys like Louis Appere, Kai Fotheringham, Lewis Neilson or the likes might just do.

We’ve seen Mellon isn’t afraid to give youth players a chance.

I’ve said for weeks I was concerned about the lack of chances being created and that’s another match we’ve seen it ring true.

Something just isn’t clicking for the Tangerines just now.

They’ll need to show something else this evening.

If you’ve not managed to have a watch of the Caniggia: 20 Years On documentary, I’d encourage you to have a wee look.

Not just because yours truly is in it but it’s well worth reliving the story from a couple of decades ago – I can’t believe it’s that long already.

It was hard, though, because Claudio was just a really good lad, not what you expect from a superstar but someone who went about their business quietly. Coming up with tales about him isn’t the easiest!

It was a great time for Dundee fans and really enjoyable to play in for myself – check it out at eveningtelegraph.co.uk/caniggia