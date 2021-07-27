LEE WILKIE: Who finishes higher in the Premiership this season – Dundee or Dundee United?

The League Cup is over – Premiership football is back this weekend.

And I can’t wait for it to kick off.

What a difference it is for this city to have both its clubs in the top flight once more.

You can feel it around the town.

Just imagine what it will be like when that first derby comes along and, hopefully, with a big crowd in attendance.

First, though, Dundee United are at Aberdeen and new boys Dundee host St Mirren.

Now, I said on the Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Tele the other week that I thought the Dark Blues would finish above the Tangerines.

I’m still leaning that way but I’ve started to waver a little.

I think there is a lot of progression to be made by that United team.

There’s obviously a new young coach and there are a lot of good young players.

It might just take them a bit of time to get going this term.

Confident Dundee

Their opening fixtures are tougher than Dundee’s too so I think we might see James McPake’s side get off to a better start.

The Dark Blues are coming into this season on the crest of a wave.

They romped through the play-offs and the manner in which they dispatched

Kilmarnock will give them real belief going into this campaign.

The Premiership is a big step up from the Championship but that Dark Blues squad has plenty of players in it who have played at high levels.

They’ve shown in the Premier Sports Cup how much confidence they are playing with.

St Mirren on Saturday will be much harder than that.

I think they’ll be pretty disappointed they couldn’t take on Ross County last weekend just to get an idea of where they are at.

However, there is plenty to be positive about at Dens Park right now.

Hopefully, their Covid issues don’t affect Saturday.

The big thing is they are creating plenty of chances. Charlie Adam will be a huge player.

The main worry I have over them is defence.

They conceded some soft goals last term but tightened up at the end.

It’s much harder keeping out Premiership strikers, though.

Time for United?

United, meanwhile, will have confidence at the way they’ve started under Tam Courts, too.

Four wins from four is all you can ask. Though I do expect things to take a bit of time for ideas to settle in.

They have kind of the opposite problem from their neighbours – last season they could keep teams out but struggled to create chances.

The latter is something Courts will have to improve on for this season, ensuring Lawrence Shankland isn’t starved of service again.

He has a lot of good young players at his disposal but the experienced guys like Charlie Mulgrew and Shankland will be key.

With those youngsters I think United could be a really strong squad in six months’ time – will it be enough to finish ahead of their neighbours, though?

I can’t wait to find out.

Covid issues not ideal for Dundee but there is a positive side

It’s an understatement to say Dundee’s preparations for their match against Forfar weren’t ideal.

The confusion surrounding the whole scenario of whether players need to self-isolate or not is not what you need on the eve of a match.

The good thing for the Dark Blues is they have the squad to deal with a problem like that.

Six first-team players missing is a massive blow for any side.

Hopefully, they don’t have to go without them all for the St Mirren match on Saturday.

As strong as that team was, playing top flight opposition is a big step up.

What it does do is give the club’s young players an opportunity.

On from the start against Forfar were Max Anderson, Fin Robertson and new signing Corey Panter.

Then there’s a certain young player called Jack Wilkie who also got to experience sitting on the bench and being part of the matchday squad.

My young lad was absolutely buzzing just to be part of things.

He got his squad number and just lapped it all up, I’m delighted for him.

He’s looking at a possible loan to junior football rather than being anywhere near the first team right now.

So that experience is invaluable.

It’s unfortunate the way it happened but times like this give young players opportunities.

Things looking up for Scottish sides in Europe?

It was great to see Scottish clubs picking up good wins in Europe last week – hopefully we see more of the same over the next few days.

I don’t care which club it is, if a Scottish team is winning in Europe that’s good news for our game as a whole.

Celtic have some troubles to overcome at the moment but looked decent against FC Midtjylland at Parkhead.

Aberdeen and Hibs, though, were impressive and have one foot in the next round.

It bugs me when people write off Scottish clubs in Europe, hopefully that’s all changing.