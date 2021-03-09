LEE WILKIE: I’d love to play in front of Dundee United’s Swiss wall Benjamin Siegrist – and why Dundee need to start making chances count

I’ve played with some very good goalkeepers down the years but, I must admit, I’m jealous of Dundee United’s backline having the Swiss wall, Benjamin Siegrist, behind them.

It was a joy to play in front of the likes of Lukasz Zaluska and Rab Douglas – most of the time – but Siegrist has got it all.

It’s not possible to defend every phase of play. Everyone has to rely on keepers at some point.

They’re the last line of defence for a reason.

If somebody hits a shot and it goes past you, the best thing for a defender is to turn around and see the keeper pulling off a great save.

It’s amazing how that can change a football match. It makes a huge difference.

If Celtic had scored early, I’d probably have feared for United a wee bit with the way things were going but they managed to get through to earn the 0-0.

Siegrist, there’s no doubt about it, has been the player of the season and it was going to take something a wee bit special to beat him on Sunday.

Siegrist is steady, he’s really vocal, too. Even if it’s just shouting and organising to keep the defence switched on, it’s important.

The shape becomes a bit better and everything just filters through the team. It gives you confidence and an edge.

For me, Siegrist has got almost everything needed to go really far in the game.

He’s a decent size, he’s got great reflexes and can move about the goal really well for a big lad.

He’s got a bit of everything, plus his communication is excellent and he seems to have his head screwed on.

If I was a manager of a team down south, or the Old Firm, I’d be all over him.

The Hoops had a lot of chances but, as the game grew on, United got a lot better and that’s credit to Benji for keeping them in it.

Fair play to Tangerines boss Micky Mellon, I heard his post-match interview and he’s right in saying the Celts weren’t good enough to beat his goalie. That’s why he’s there. Besides that, I think he called the game well.

United still had a lot to play for to try to get in the top six and his subs were really positive in going for that.

Peter Pawlett came on and added a wee bit of quality, I think the game needed that.

He gets on the ball and while United, up until that point, were battling away quite well they weren’t really using possession. In the last half-hour that influence showed and the Terrors could’ve sneaked it.

Fellow subs Logan Chalmers and Louis Appere were a big part of that, too.

It was good to see young Logan back after a lengthy injury but he is still lacking a bit of match sharpness – which is totally understandable.

He’s the type of player that, if you’re sitting at 0-0, you bring him on and he’s going to have chances and create them for other people as well. It’s a real boost for United to have him back.

I thought Dundee were decent in their 2-1 defeat at Tynecastle on Saturday but, again, will be left ruing chances missed.

It’s becoming the story of the Dark Blues’ season. I feel like I say it every week, but they aren’t getting what they deserve out of games because of their profligacy in front of goal.

Neither side were great in Gorgie, it was a steady, even encounter, but the Dee came into the game in the second half, to their credit.

He’s probably the last man you’d want a header to fall to but, if Paul McMullan had converted his chance, they’d be in a great position.

It was a huge miss and one James McPake’s men can’t afford to repeat if they want to stay in play-off contention.

Sitting in fifth going into a crucial run of games, starting with Arbroath at Dens on Saturday, they need to start getting more wins on the board.

Some positives for the Dee: Charlie Adam should be back and young Max Anderson will be giving his boss a selection headache for the visit of the Red Lichties – he has been excellent.

Charlie should come straight back in. He’s their leader and everybody knows the quality he’s got. He creates a lot for Dundee and is a massive player for them.

McPake will be desperate to get him back and he’ll hopefully give them a huge lift at a good time. They need to go on a run.

Rangers’ defence will, rightly, take a lot of the credit for their title win but what has really impressed me about Steven Gerrard’s side is the way they’ve attacked Europe.

Now they’ve wrapped up the league, in fine fashion I should add, hopefully they can focus on progressing in the Europa League.

As a Scot, it’s good to see one of our teams doing well in continental competition. They’ve not just been battling either, they’re actually playing really good football.

Our top league gets too much stick but Rangers have shown the rest of Europe the standard is rising. Long may it continue.