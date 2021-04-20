LEE WILKIE: All focus now on the Scottish Cup for Dundee United and Dundee only have themselves to blame if they miss out on second place

I fully expect wholesale changes from Dundee United tomorrow night – all their focus now has to be on the Scottish Cup.

Micky Mellon’s men take on Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Wednesday.

Then it’s a trip to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie on Sunday.

And I know which match I would be focusing heavily on.

I wouldn’t pretend to know Mellon’s mind but I’d be playing some fringe players and youngsters at Rugby Park.

Premiership safety is assured already and one bad result can be rectified if they want to finish seventh.

Measure up a seventh-placed Premiership finish and a cup run, though, and there is no comparison.

Getting to the semi-finals – and maybe beyond – would cap what has been a very fine return to top-flight football for Dundee United.

The Dons will be tough opponents at the weekend but there’s no reason United can’t win up there.

They’ve shown this season they can raise their game against better opposition and have done well against Aberdeen already.

It’ll be interesting to see the impact Stephen Glass has on things at Pittodrie.

They’ll get a bounce with a new boss in charge but I think it might be a good thing for the Tangerines the game is coming around so soon.

The Dons scored twice at the weekend but they are not a free-scoring side.

Neither are United, to be fair.

Grinding out results

But I see no reason why the Tangerines can’t get a semi-final place booked.

Performances lately haven’t been great but they are still picking up points and grinding out wins.

The victory at Forfar wasn’t exactly a classic but they got the job done and that’s all that matters in the cup.

The same can be said about the win at Hamilton the week before – all that mattered was assuring Premiership football for another season.

With that in mind, I’ve not too many worries about United at Aberdeen.

Because they’ve shown under Mellon they can pick up points whether playing well or not.

They also have men up front who are needing to get on the scoresheet.

Marc McNulty will be thinking about where he might be next season and wouldn’t mind finishing off with some goals.

And Lawrence Shankland most certainly needs to find goalscoring form if he is to find his way back into the Scotland squad for the Euros.

Grabbing a key goal in the big Scottish Cup match at Pittodrie wouldn’t go amiss.

I do think he will be in the squad this summer still.

There is competition for him, which is why he needs to hit the goal trail.

I said before the last squad was announced I thought Shankland had done enough to be included.

Steve Clarke went another way so you never really know.

But the only way for the striker to make sure is to fire in some goals in key matches.

Dundee can only blame themselves if they fail to grab second place

I wrote last week that Dundee couldn’t afford any slip-ups in the chase for second place.

And last Tuesday showed exactly why I was worried.

The Dark Blues played OK at Dunfermline but were held to a draw.

And I fully expected Raith Rovers to kick on in their matches.

Now they have a five-point lead ahead of tonight’s meeting between Dundee and Inverness.

What a great position for John McGlynn’s side to be in.

However, despite James McPake’s side falling further behind Raith, not much has changed for Dundee.

It was always the case that they would have to win these games if they were to finish in second.

And they’ve done alright against Inverness so far this term, beating them last month and drawing 2-2 up there earlier in the season.

However, there is always a psychological barrier ahead of the long journey to Ross County or Inverness.

And that means Dundee will have to be mentally strong to go up there and get the result they need.

The good thing is they’ve been showing some mental strength in recent weeks with some good comebacks.

Then it’s Raith on Saturday.

So if Dundee don’t get second place they can only blame themselves.

However, I do have a good feeling about the Dark Blues – I think they’ll come good.

Lucky to have local fanbases still in Scotland

This European Super League idea just sums up football right now – it’s all about money.

There’s no consideration made for the traditional football fan or the history of the game, it’s just about squeezing as much dosh out of the business as possible.

In Scotland, we’re lucky to still have local fanbases and you can tell when you’re at matches because of the atmosphere.

When you go to English Premier League matches, it is sterile and there is a distinct lack of identity.

This is another step away from that. Now the EPL is just a tourist destination.