Lee Small death: Family of Douglas 40-year-old say ‘loss will be sorely felt’

The family of Dundee man Lee Small – who died following an incident in Douglas on Wednesday – say his loss will be “sorely felt”.

The 40-year-old was found with serious injuries at his home on Ballindean Terrace, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been formally identified and a new photo has been released by relatives.

In a statement they said: “Lee was a much loved son, father, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to many.

“His loss will be sorely felt by us all. We would ask that we are given privacy to come to terms with our loss at this time.”

On Friday a man appeared in court charged with Mr Small’s murder.

Michael King, 27, is accused of punching and then stabbing Mr Small.

He has been remanded in custody while the case undergoes further examination.

Police Scotland says Mr Small’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Emergency services were called to the street on Wednesday afternoon and cordoned off the area.

There has been a heavy police presence there since, with an incident support van parked outside Mr Small’s home.

Floral tributes were also left at the scene.

One read: “Devastated to hear the news, sleep tight big man, we will miss you, from all the girls at Rowlands Pharmacy.”