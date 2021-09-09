Lee Small: Dad who died from serious injuries in Douglas named locally

A Dundee dad who died after being found with serious injuries in Douglas has been named locally as Lee Small.

Mr Small was found near his home on Ballindean Terrace on Wednesday afternoon but died from his injuries at the scene.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with his death.

A relative has posted on social media thanking people for their well-wishes.

‘Our hearts have been broken’

She wrote: “Phone has been going non-stop today, as all the family’s phones are.

“As much as we really do appreciate the thought, please just let us be and deal with this as a family. As you can imagine our hearts have been broken.”

Floral tributes have also been left at the scene with others telling of their shock online.

One tribute at the roadside read: “Devastated to hear the news, sleep tight big man, we will miss you, from all the girls at Rowlands Pharmacy.”

One neighbour in a nearby block said on Thursday: “I have seen the guy going about before. He always came across nice and friendly.

“He didn’t seem to bother anybody.

“It’s a crazy thing to have happened so close to where you live.

“There’s sometimes bother around here but nothing like this.”

Another said: “I didn’t see what happened but I saw the ambulance coming down the road at about 3pm.

“It’s such tragic news.”

Residents were “basically in house arrest” on Wednesday according to those living nearby.

Police reportedly told those within the cordon that they could not leave until the initial investigation was carried out.

A police van and car remained at the scene on Thursday with a smaller cordon around a block of flats.

CID officers were also seen coming and going from the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Wednesday, police were called to a property on Ballindean Terrace, Dundee, following a report of a man found with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries remain ongoing.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues.”