Former Dundee United coaches Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest confirmed as Robbie Neilson’s Hearts assistants

Former Dundee United coaches Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest have linked up with ex-Tangerines boss Robbie Neilson at Hearts.

McCulloch and Forrest have signed deals until 2023 to join Neilson at Tynecastle after he left United in June.

In a shock move, Championship-winning boss Neilson departed Tannadice for his beloved Jambos with McCulloch and Forrest temporarily remaining with the Terrors.

Neilson’s desire to take his back-room team with him has been long since known as they look to repeat the feat and win promotion from the second tier.

Hearts, relegated in controversial fashion amid the coronavirus shutdown of Scottish football, confirmed the appointments in a statement today.

It read: “Robbie Neilson has bolstered his backroom team with the appointments of Gordon Forrest and Lee McCulloch as first-team assistant managers.

“The duo have both signed contracts until 2023 and will once again link up with Robbie, having worked with him at Dundee United.

“43-year-old Forrest enjoyed a playing career at Raith Rovers, Livingston, East Fife and Berwick Rangers before focusing on coaching, working with SFA ahead of a return to East Fife in 2009 as first-team coach under Stevie Crawford.

“A 2011 move to New Zealand saw him take up a post with the Northern Football Federation, as well as assisting the New Zealand women’s national team at the 2012 Olympics.

“In 2012 Forrest joined MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps as their U/18s head coach before being promoted to first-team assistant coach in January 2014.

“He returned to Scotland in January 2019 to become Robbie’s assistant at Dundee United.

“McCulloch enjoyed a hugely successful playing career, winning 10 trophies with Rangers between 2007 and 2015. Prior to that, after making his mark at hometown club Motherwell, he spent six years at Wigan Athletic, helping them from League Two into the Premier League.

“He finished his playing days at Kilmarnock, where he cut his coaching teeth in a player/coach role. In January 2016 he was appointed interim manager and after a spell working under new manager Lee Clark, was given the manager’s job full time in June 2017.

“After a short period as assistant manager at Polish outfit Lechia Gdansk, McCulloch came back to Scotland as Dundee United’s striker coach in January 2019 and was then promoted to assistant head coach six months later.

“Everyone at the club welcomes Gordon and Lee to Hearts as we eagerly anticipate beginning the 2020/21 campaign.”