Lee Mair says Jim Goodwin won’t just be good for Dundee – he’ll be great

Jim Goodwin will put the passion back into Dundee Football Club if, as expected, he’s confirmed as the new manager at Dens Park.

And the only problem the Dark Blues may have concerning the Irishman, is hanging on to his services.

So says former Dee star and former team-mate, Lee Mair.

The pair first met up at Stockport County over a decade ago and were then reunited at St Mirren where they shared League Cup glory against Hearts in 2013.

And almost from the day they first met, Mair identified Goodwin as future manager material.

He said: “I’ve known Jim for a long time now and at Stockport and St Mirren he was exactly the type of player, as a team-mate, you wanted beside you.

“I would sum him up as a Neil Lennon – a player who was not always appreciated by fans but who was a battering ram on the park and did all the unseen jobs.

“He did the dirty work, would win the ball and give it to the flair players so they could do their stuff.

“Jim also knew his limitations and that he was not the most naturally gifted lad but his strength was he stuck to what he was good at.

“Most of all he was a real leader and at St Mirren he was a great captain for us.”

Having described Goodwin the player exactly as most who saw him will remember, Mair also gives a view of what Dens fans can expect from him as a manger.

And the picture he paints could hardly be more contrasting.

“I did my coaching badges with Jim and I know him as a person. He’s intelligent and a thinker.

“If you’ve seen Alloa since he’s been manager there, they are a team that plays good football and, knowing Jim, that’s never been a surprise to me.

“He got them promoted and, despite being the only team in the Championship who were part-time, kept them up this season.

“He did that not by having his players biting and scratch for draws and the odd 1-0 win, but by going out and passing the ball, taking the game to the opposition and trying to win.

“That puts him in a good place if he is the man for Dundee, because he’s going from one club whose aim was survival to one that will be going for promotion.

“That means going out to win games and attack teams but that’s the way he likes to play.

“Off the park as a manager I also think you will find him very different to his image as a player.

“He’s very calm in his approach and, from knowing him well, I don’t see him as a shouter. If there’s a problem he will work it out sensibly and deal with it.”

For Mair, the other two assets his old mate possesses are passion and ambition.

He’s sure Goodwin can get Dens back jumping in the manner he remembers when he was a young player there.

“I won the cup with St Mirren but I can honestly say the biggest goose bumps I had in my career came as a young boy at Dens.

“It was the first day of the season after the team had won promotion and I was one of the kids who carried the First Division flag across the pitch.

“The south enclosure was absolutely jumping and just being involved to that extent was unbelievable.

“Jim will get that passion back and he’ll love the fact Dundee United are in the Championship because he is a man who’s made for big games.

“And I’m not just saying this because he’s an old team-mate, I seriously believe he is someone who will go higher than Dundee.

“He will love the challenge of getting them to where they should be. He’ll do that and the problem they’ll then have is stopping bigger clubs taking him away.”