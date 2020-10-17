Lee encouraging others to come along and ‘walk and talk’ along the Tay Road Bridge for mental health

A Dundee man is inviting people to walk across the Tay Road Bridge with him to help improve their mental health.

Lee Crosby has vowed to be available at the bridge at 8pm every Tuesday for the next four weeks, and is hoping others will join him to walk across the bridge together to discuss mental health issues.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

He said: “I was running across the bridge and it was a lovely day, the sun was shining and I thought a lot of people are not fortunate enough to be able to take in the views and appreciate it.

“The bridge is seen as a place of crisis and sometimes that view is the last thing people will see.

“So every Tuesday for the next four weeks I will be at the Dundee end of the Tay Road Bridge to walk along it, and if anyone wants to come down and join me I will be there.”

Earlier this week the Tele revealed the bridge board was considering a number of measures to help safeguard vulnerable people who find themselves there.

These include music, lights, and improved messaging through artwork and posters.

Lee added: “I actually had challenges with my own mental health a few years ago and there are certain things I have done since then to improve it, like going to the gym and dancing to provide some structure and connecting with other people.

“I also went to counselling and that was a game changer, they were able to help me understand some of my issues were related to early childhood, so speaking to counsellors really helped.

“About six years ago I also stopped drinking alcohol and that has been massive, the pros of not drinking well outweighed the cons.

“During lockdown I did struggle but getting out the house and getting into a routine made me feel better.

“Isolation impacts on most people and a lot of people will experience mental ill health at some point and it’s good to speak about it more openly.”

Lee said those who come along can share their own experiences and learn from others if they wish, but they can also just have a social conversation as well.

He continued: “Speaking to a close friend you are comfortable with can be beneficial, but equally sometimes it is better to speak to someone you don’t know.

“There is no real other message here other than I will be there to speak to people because the important thing is being able to speak and take the time to share things.

“We can just speak about the scenery if that’s what people want, but I have had my own challenges and I am happy to share how I tackled them if people want.

“It is a two-way thing as well because for me going down there for a walk will be good for me and I hope other people will find it good to walk together too.

“Some people might not want to speak but just being with someone else can be a really powerful thing.

“Mental health is not a one size fits all, so what might work for one person won’t for another, for example someone with social anxiety might find that anxiety-provoking.

“I think mental health is a societal issue and we need to think as a society what can we do for ourselves and for other people?

“I hope a lot of people will come down, that would be brilliant.”

Lee will meet those who want to come along at the path on the Dundee end of the Tay Road Bridge at 8pm on Tuesday.