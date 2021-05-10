Lee Ashcroft ‘thrilled’ to pick up Dundee Player’s Player AND Fan’s Player of the Year ahead of play-off crunch

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft says he is “thrilled” to be named both the Player’s Player and Fan’s Player of the Year after a superb debut season at Dens Park.

The centre-back powered the Dark Blues to a second-place finish thanks to five goals in the last eight league games.

On top of that, he helped the team to four clean sheets in their eight-match unbeaten streak that saw them book a place in the Premiership play-off semi-final.

That fine form saw him earn 16 individual awards from Dundee Supporters Association clubs to pick up the Andrew De Vries Trophy – the club’s official Player of the Year award, voted for by fans.

Also in the running were club captain Charlie Adam (six votes), defender Jordan Marshall (6), midfielder Paul McGowan (four) and full-back Cammy Kerr (two).

On top of that, his team-mates also chose the big defender as their top man this season, making Ashcroft the third player to win both awards.

He told Dee TV: “I’m absolutely delighted. Obviously it’s been a tough year, it’s been different, but to get the two awards is good.

“It’s been a tough year, we had a tough start to the season, myself personally as well, so to come through that shaky spell and be on a good run of form just now at the right time hopefully going into the play-offs.

“The manager had asked (goals) of me so it was frustrating not to have scored up until (January).

“But I hit a good run of goals and, hopefully, I can get one or two more in the play-offs. That would be great.”

On the Player’s award, he said: “It’s an honour. Playing with the boys has been great and they welcomed me in so well this year.

“I’ve loved every minute so far. We have a great bunch of boys.

“I’m thrilled they voted for me.”

‘Chuffed the fans voted for me’

In a season like no other, Ashcroft is yet to turn out for the Dark Blues in front of a Dundee crowd.

However, his excellent season at both ends of the park has seen the DSA members vote him resounding winner of the 2020/21 award.

And Ashcroft is hoping he’ll have the chance to play in front of them this season with the possibility of a crowd allowed in for the play-off final.

“I’ve played here in the past and know there is a good following at the club, I’ve seen things online as well,” the defender said.

“I’m absolutely chuffed that the fans have voted for me.”

On seeing them back, he added: “It’ll be a strange one. People have been asking about it being strange without fans but I think it will be even weirder when there are back.

“Hearing the noise when you warm up and wee daft things like that.

“Everybody in the game is looking forward to getting fans back. They give you that bit extra.”

Lee Ashcroft spoke to DeeTV after winning the De Vries and Player's Player of the Year awards. The interview is available for all to watch in the freeview section of DeeTV #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/ETJWLUeOnE pic.twitter.com/aHfEUb34jJ — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 9, 2021

Ashcroft and his team-mates are now gearing up to face Raith Rovers in their semi-final first leg on Wednesday night at Stark’s Park.

Earning that second place finish on the final day of the season has given Dundee a week’s breather ahead of the promotion clash.

And the big defender can’t wait to get back out there this week.

He added: “We know ourselves if we turn up then we know what we can do. We have been training hard since our last game.

“The boys are raring to go on Wednesday and looking forward to it.

“We are more than capable of doing it.”