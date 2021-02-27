Lee Ashcroft says Dundee must find cure for their travel sickness – starting at Greenock Morton

Lee Ashcroft insists it is time Dundee found a travel sickness cure and started picking up points on the road.

The Dark Blues have only won once in their seven away games so far this season in the Championship.

The 27-year-old centre-half admits that is simply not good enough and he is determined to help put it right, starting against Morton at Cappielow today.

Ashcroft said: “Our home form has been good but our away form hasn’t been the best.

“So that is something we need to look at. Starting on Saturday, there aren’t a lot tougher places to go to than Greenock Morton.

“So if we can go there and get a positive result, then that can give us all the confidence in the world over the next few weeks coming up.

“We know how important this game is for us.

“Each week in the Championship, everybody seems to be beating everybody else.

“It is one of the hardest leagues to call results if you are a betting man.

“But we just have to concentrate on ourselves. If we can get a positive result at Cappielow, we can build from there.”

Dundee dropped out of promotion play-off contention following last week’s disappointing defeat – their second on the bounce – at Dens to Queen of the South.

Ashcroft believes the Dark Blues did not receive the rewards some of their good play deserved but he admits he would take winning ugly at Cappielow.

Full Time | Dundee FC 2 v Queen of the South 3 #thedee — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 20, 2021

The former Dunfermline defender said: “I would much rather win a game than play well – 100%.

“I think the rest of the players and the manager are the same.

“At the end of the day, it is all about winning games. It is all right playing good football like we did in the second half last week but we never got the result.

“Going to Morton, it is never going to be a pretty game so we just need to roll up the sleeves as we know we are going to be in a fight from the start.”

Ashcroft is also looking for a big improvement in defence with Dundee’s last clean sheet coming away back at the start of December against Arbroath.

He added: “We would like to add more clean sheets to our game.

“We know we are capable of doing that and if we are solid at the back, we have the players up top who are going to create chances in games. So it is about finding that balance and getting it right.”

A month to remember?

With Dundee’s game against Ayr being postponed for a fourth time earlier this week, James McPake’s men are now looking at a hectic spell of seven games in March.

However. Ashcroft is hoping this game at Cappielow can be the launching pad to spark a month to remember.

He added: “I have been there plenty of times and it is similar to Arbroath for me. You go to these places and it is never an easy game.

“You know what to expect from Morton as their style of play never really changes. It is effective for them and for defenders it is always a tough game.

“The majority of our boys have played down there so we know what to expect.

“Obviously the last couple of results haven’t been great so we have a run of fixtures coming up now and four weeks down the line, we will almost be at the end of the season.

“We just need to take it a game at a time. It is going to be a busy schedule and all the boys will be needed.

“It all starts on Saturday and if you win one game, it becomes natural to keep doing that.

“On the other hand, sometimes when you are on a bad run it is hard to get out of it.

“But we know if we turn up and are at it, we can give anyone a game and we should be beating teams.

“So it starts tomorrow. Hopefully we can get a positive result and then build on that in the games coming up.”