At least three thought dead after truck rams into pedestrians and shots fired in Stockholm

At least three people have been killed and shots have been fired in an incident in the Swedish capital Stockholm, according to Swedish radio.

A number of people have also been injured after a truck was driven into crowds, police and eyewitnesses said.

The incident was in Drottninggatan, in a shopping district in the centre of the Swedish capital.

Police said a number of people had been hurt in the incident, which comes after trucks were used in terror attacks in Nice and Berlin last year.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet quoted a witness saying they saw hundreds ofpeople running for their lives near the Ahlens mall.

Another witness told the newspaper that the out-of-control truck ran over at least two people.

The vehicle is said to have smashed into the front of a department store.

The incident happened at 2.53pm local time.

The area has been cordoned off.

A witness said they saw at least two people being struck by the vehicle.