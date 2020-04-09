Gallery: Kids enjoy Dundee Science Centre’s learning at home projects

Dundee Science Centre has launched a fun and engaging programme aimed at supporting parents and carers in home schooling.

The home learning programme is based on weekly themed activities which children can complete independently, with simple instructions, in their own time.

The free programme has been designed to provide fun, interactive activities based around videos, worksheets, challenges and weekly competitions.

The programme kicked off with Mini Beasts and Creepy Crawlies, challenging children to build their own mini-beast trap, discover how strong ants are, explore spiders which travelled to space and enjoy a brilliant but beastly game with their family.

The new home activities have already proved popular not only with children in the city but also all over the UK.

During the weeks ahead, youngsters will enjoy Spring Week, Eggsperiments and Earth Week.

Carlene Cura, development and fundraising adviser at the science centre, said: “With the schools now shut for a considerable length of time, countless parents and carers have suddenly found themselves home schooling their children.

“This is a huge and daunting challenge and a tricky balance to strike, especially when also juggling their own jobs and commitments.

“While set tasks are allocated by teachers themselves, it’s also important to mix that up a little which is where our home learning programme comes in, providing fun, interactive activities while sneaking in a bit of science learning.

“Although most of the activities can be done with limited supervision, we’re also offering a family activity so families can get together, while vying for some great prizes.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “The incredible way that our community has come together is a source of strength during an otherwise uncertain time.

“While facing their own challenges owing to the national lockdown, the science centre is continuing to support children and families across Dundee.

“Providing a digital offering for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) is so important, cascading that information through learning portals such as Glow and I want to thank everyone involved in rallying to deliver this.”

To sign up for the weekly home learning newsletter, visit dundeesciencecentre.org.uk.

