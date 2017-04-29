A learner driver smashed into a bin and a bollard after a high-speed police chase on a 30mph street.

Graham Hogg, 28, was on a provisional licence and didn’t have insurance when he was seen driving dangerously on Pitkerro Drive and the Kingsway.

Hogg, of Dundee’s Drumlithie Place, failed to stop for police when asked to do so.

After crashing into a dog waste bin, he left the scene without leaving his details.

It took officers several days to track Hogg down before he was arrested and charged over the rampage.

Appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court, he pleaded guilty to a total of four charges, including driving without insurance and without a full licence, dangerous driving, and failing to leave his details after a crash.

The court heard that Hogg drove his Audi A3 “dangerously” and “at excessive speed”, failed to reduce his speed after being told to do so by a marked police vehicle with its blue lights on, then collided with the bollard and bin, causing them damage.

Following the crash, locals told of seeing a car being “chased” by police units down Pitkerro Drive.

It was then seen to smash through the bollard and on to a grassy area at a dead end halfway down the street.

Local resident Nicola Rennie said she saw three police cars at the scene, with a police dog searching for those who had been in the vehicle, after hearing a “big screech” shortly before 8pm.

She told the Tele: “The car was going really fast — I would easily say about 70mph.

“I thought he was going to come through my wall.

“I really got a fright.”

She also described how the driver involved had “bolted” and police had gone to look for him.

Other locals told of hearing a huge bang which sounded like an “explosion”.

One woman added: “That’s the third time one of those bollards has been taken out in about 10 years.

“If there had been kids playing there they could’ve been hit by the car.”

Hogg will return to court on May 18 to be sentenced.