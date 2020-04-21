‘A boogie with Oogie’ proves a hit with youngsters as Ultra Dance Dundee launches online classes

A Dundee dance group’s online classes have proved a hit since lockdown began.

Ultra Dance Dundee, which provides classes for all ages throughout Dundee and Angus, first started the classes to replace the camp it would nornally hold during the Easter holidays as parents look to keep their kids occupied during their time off.

The group moved the classes online so that kids could keep active and occupied during the break.

On the group’s Facebook page, there are interactive videos for kids to enjoy.

Alongside teaching dance skills, the group also puts on craft sessions to help families join together in a group activity.

The classes proved so popular that they have continued after the holiday ended.

There are a range of different sessions on offer, from ballet to tap.