Leap year lovers – can you help us find women who have proposed on February 29?

According to Irish tradition, February 29 is a day when women can propose to their partners.

The legend has it that “The Ladies’ Privilege,” as it was known then, originated in the fifth Century with an Irish nun known as St. Brigid.

It is said that she complained to St Patrick that women had to wait too long for their suitors to propose.

They struck a deal as a result and he decreed that this one day in February, which occurs once every four years, would be when women were allowed to propose.

Romance is already in the air in February, with Valentine’s Day just two weeks prior to the 29th, and the Tele is looking to speak to some loved-up ladies in the Dundee, Tayside or Fife area who proposed to their partner on February 29 in leap years gone by.

We would also like to hear from the men who have been proposed to, to find out how the proposal happened and how they reacted.

Was it completely out-of-the-blue, did it involve pre-planning (see video above), was it a huge, romantic gesture or did she simply get down on one knee?

If you or someone you know is a loved-up, leap year lady – or were the lucky man on the receiving end of the proposal, the Tele wants to hear from you!

Please get in touch by emailing frances.rougvie@dctmedia.co.uk; by calling 01382 575 965, or by sending us a message via our Facebook page.