Leading university professor claims Dundee drug’s crisis has been ‘decades in the making’

Decades of systematic failure in drugs policy have led to the “Trainspotting Generation” and ensured Dundee’s shocking death toll was unavoidable.

Instead of “curing” addiction, experts say users have simply replaced their heroin dependencies with methadone use, a drug that can still be misused.

That’s the view of Professor Tim Hales, who has spent years researching the impact of opioids in the U.K and overseas, is currently the head of Neuroscience at the University of Dundee.

Now in an interview with the Tele, he explained how decades of underfunding and negative societal attitudes towards addiction may have contributed the rising number of people dying from drug use.

“There is a stigma associated with addiction which isn’t associated with cancer or diabetes and it is not helping with resources, explained Professor Hales.

“The problem has been decades in the making. If you look back to the 80s, heroin misuse was high and on the rise so there was a conscious effort then to try to enrol people into methadone maintained programmes.

“This had a very beneficial effect in that it reduced the number of people using intravenous heroin, but the downside is that you have shifted people from a dependence on heroin to a dependence on methadone – they are not cured and are still vulnerable of misusing the methadone.

The university professor pointed to this group of older drug users – dubbed the “Trainspotting Generation – as a key factor behind the skyrocketing number of drug-related deaths Dundee and Scotland has experienced over the past 10 years.

He added: “The methadone maintenance programme has probably enabled these users to survive longer than they would’ve done if they hadn’t been on it, because they probably would’ve died earlier due to something like hepatitis or possibly HIV.

“The people who are dying now who are in their 50s are not all on methadone maintenance but some of them are certainly are those who have been on such programmes.”

Professor Hales, who spent almost two decades in the United States working on research into pain management, voiced his support for the controversial idea of safe consumption rooms.

Similar initiatives have been credited with helping reduce drug deaths in other countries across the globe but admitted there needed to be caution taken when deciding on the best approach to dealing with problematic drug use.

He added: “The mistake that is often made when trying to deal with complex problems like addiction is to launch into an approach without establishing whether or not it works.

“If we can get evidence that supports the idea that safe consumption rooms are helping to reduce drugs deaths then I think that would be a good basis for moving forward.”

Professor Hales argued that the crisis, which claimed the lives of 53 people in Dundee in 2018 alone, cannot be solved simply by allowing addicts to take drugs in a controlled environment but rather through tackling the issues that drive addiction.

He explained: “If you really want to address the problem you’ve got to do it in a very holistic way and you need to deal with the root cause.

“In the long term we need to try to reduce deprivation and there needs to be more time and resources spent on understanding what is the relationship between genetics, deprivation and addiction.”

Since the statistics showing that Scotland had the highest rate if drug-related deaths in Europe were revealed last July, local and national governments have taken steps try and find a solution – which includes creating the Dundee Drug Commission and a U.K-wide summit being held in Glasgow later this year.

But Professor Hale urged against taking what he called “piecemeal” approach to finding ways to solve the problem and advocated for a holistic approach.

“If we can tackle the problem at every level, from society issues through to the end users who are injecting and try to provide them with a safe environment in which to do that then we will see results, he argued.

“But I predict, because we are not very good tackling things holistically, that what we will see is an increase in drug deaths.”