Leading Perth hotel put up for sale after 20 years under same management

A Perth hotel has been put up for sale by its owners after 20 years under their management.

The Royal George Hotel on George Street has been put on the market as its owners Eddie and Lorna Anderson are retiring.

The 46-bedroom, three-star hotel, which is at least 250 years old, is one of Perth’s most prominent establishments and has boasted a royal guest list.

Queen Victoria stayed for a night at the hotel when a journey south from Aberdeen was put on hold, and the establishment’s housekeeper had to eject guests from the best room for her to stay – the owner was in Aberdeen to see the monarch at the time.

Eddie has worked in the hotel trade for 50 years, including more than a decade at Perth’s Grampian Hotel.

Part of the Royal George is leased to a local beautician and Eddie is set to rent out part of the basement to Perth Gin distillers.

He said: “The history here is phenomenal and is so important to the hotel.

“It’s got a royal warrant and we’ve had lots of royals over the years from around the world.

“We’ve had all the major parties hold their conferences here in my time – Conservatives, Labour and SNP. David Cameron stayed here when he was prime minister.

“We’ve had some real stars from Jools Holland to Nicola Benedetti and Kiri Te Kanawa, the opera singer.”

The Royal George is being marketed by Edinburgh-based Colliers International.