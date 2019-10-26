Leading infertility expert: ‘Dundee can play a part in changing perception of infertility’

Dundee is set to be on the cutting edge of fertility treatment in the next 10 years, according to a leading scientist in the field.

Dr Sarah Martins da Silva, a senior lecturer at Dundee University and consultant at Ninewells Hospital, was named among the BBC’s 100 Women in 2019 when the list was announced last week.

In an interview with the Tele, Dr da Silva explained how the City of Discovery can play a major role in finding a breakthrough in treating male infertility.

She runs a translational research programme focused around male infertility, sperm biology and drug discovery.

“One in six couples are affected by problems in conceiving and in almost half of these cases there is a male factor,” Dr da Silva said.

“But the real dilemma is that we don’t really understand male fertility or infertility and there are no treatments for it.

“There’s a huge black hole in knowledge and there is massive inequality because of this.

“In no other field in medicine would you give treatment to a woman because of a problem in the man’s health.

“Ninewells was the first place which did IVF in Scotland and it was a really pioneering thing in the 1980s.

“There is a really significant link between the city and fertility research, so it’s a logical place for me to be, it’s brilliant.

“The research enterprises at the university are also well oiled scientific machines and they are critical in what we do when trying to answer these questions about male fertility.”

Dr Martins da Silva is also an NHS Tayside honorary consultant gynaecologist based at Ninewells Hospital.

Her clinical activities include investigation and management of fertility problems, including diagnostic ultrasound and all aspects of assisted conception.

She runs sperm studies research clinics for couples affected by male factor infertility, azoospermia, and unexplained fertilisation problems following IVF or ICSI.

The academic is now aiming to utilise modern techniques to help solve a problem that has baffled scientists for years.

Dr da Silva said: “We want to use smart technology to understand what is affecting sperm count as this has fallen 50% to 60% in the last 40 years.

“So is there any way we can harness wearable technology to find out what is making this difference?

“We also want to make use of social media to get the message out there and get people talking about it.

“Dundee can totally be at the forefront of all of this.”

It is also hoped that, just as the discussion surrounding mental health struggles has encouraged people to share their own stories, those facing the struggles of infertility can find the confidence to speak out. Dr Martins da Silva said: “We don’t speak enough about the issue of fertility in schools.

“There are lessons on contraception there but we don’t address the idea of not getting pregnant.

“If people don’t talk about it then others won’t either because there are no role models out there.”

As for being named alongside figures such as climate change activist Greta Thurnberg and American footballer Megan Rapino on the BBC 100 Women list, Dr Martins da Silva is remaining humble.

She said: “It was a massive surprise and a delight, it just blew me away.

“It’s a huge honour to be recognised but I’m just a tiny part of the whole team here.”