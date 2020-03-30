Leading child protection group urge residents to keep an eye out for ‘at risk’ children

Child protection workers have urged members of the public to keep an eye out for “at risk” children during the coronavirus crisis.

Following the closure of schools and nurseries due to the spread of Covid-19, the child protection group has requested that people in the city to be on the lookout for vulnerable children.

Elaine Torrance, the child protection committee’s chairwoman, said: “Schools and nurseries in Dundee play a central role in contributing to the safety of all local children, especially those who may be at risk of abuse and neglect.

“I know that provision is being made for vulnerable children and young people in community support centres in Dundee over the coming weeks, which is a positive step.

“When children are not at school we lose the ability to monitor their wellbeing on a daily basis, and we are making every effort possible to support those children and families who may need it during these demanding times.”

The chairwoman has urged members of the public to join efforts to protect potentially vulnerable children during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Those who are concerned for the welfare of a child should contact the Dundee Child Protection Line on 307999, or call the police on 101.