Leading Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie backs parking charges in Angus

A leading Brechin businessman has come out in favour of parking charges in Angus.

Kevin Mackie, whose family-owned firm Mackie Motors has been operating in the county for more than 40 years, acknowledged there were issues with the current situation, but said people should not expect parking to be free.

He said Brechin had always suffered from parking problems and these had been made worse when a stretch of pavement on the high street was widened and a number of diagonal spaces were lost.

Mr Mackie branded the move “one of the craziest decisions ever seen” and suggested Angus Council should take a different approach to tackling parking problems by identifying sites for additional spaces.

He said: “I’m not against car parking charges. Something needed to be done after all, and the charges are not unreasonable.

“That said, I do think there should be a free period, a cash option on the meters, as well as a residents’ parking system – but across Angus, one size does not fit all.

“People should not be penalised for going into the chemist to pick up a free prescription or quickly collecting messages from a local shop.”

Mr Mackie said it was not uncommon to see the existing car parks in Brechin totally full before the charges were introduced, while the shops and streets were empty.

“Clearly the people parking in the car parks were not shopping in Brechin,” he said.