‘It was about money and drugs’: Man needed eight stitches after being left bloodied in Dundee city centre attack

A man was left needing eight stitches after being attacked in the city centre.

Andrew Wainman was left bloodied after he was thumped in broad daylight by Peter Whyte, 31, on November 5 on Reform Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Whyte claimed he was defending his friend Christopher Wilkie after he thought Mr Wainman was in possession of a knife.

The incident occurred just before 12.30pm and was captured on CCTV.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty said: “One witness was sitting outside Boots.

“He heard a loud thud and saw the witness falling to the ground with a further male, the accused, who he knows by the name ‘Peanut’, beside him.

“The witness heard a commotion and heard the accused to say it was about money and drugs.”

Mr Wainman suffered a cut to the right side of his forehead and required eight stitches in total after being taken to Ninewells Hospital.

On response to being cautioned and charged, Whyte replied: “I was only defending my mate. He was going for him.”

Whyte, of Fintry Road, pleaded guilty from custody to causing Mr Wainman severe injury by punching him on the head on November 5.

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy said: “It’s clear Mr Wilkie and Mr Wainman got into a confrontation about money and apparently drugs.

“Mr Whyte was not involved in that. During the altercation, it looks like Mr Wainman goes into his pocket for something.

“Mr Whyte believes it to be a knife and punches him to defend Mr Wilkie.”

The court heard how Whyte has numerous previous convictions and is currently working with a mentoring programme.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until December for reports to be prepared and released Whyte on bail.