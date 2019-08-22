‘Lazy’ parents putting children’s lives at risk with dangerous parking at Dundee primary

Police have left warning cards on vehicles outside a city school after rogue parking forced pupils to walk on the road.

Angry parents have also hit out at the “lazy parking” of others that means pick-up and drop-off times have become a hazard for the youngsters attending the school.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Maryfield Community Policing Team visited Glebelands Primary as parents were dropping off their children at school yesterday.

And when they arrived they found several vehicles parked on the pavement on Baffin Street.

Officers left warning cards on the offending vehicles, stating that owners may well face formal action in the future.

Some of those picking up their children from the school at the end of the day admitted it had been an issue for some time.

One angry parent, Kathleen Henderson, insisted: “Parking on the pavements is definitely an issue.

“I wouldn’t be happy with my grandchild having to cross the road or walk on it because a car was blocking her path.”

Another parent, who did not wish to be named, said: “I think everyone is worried for their kids’ safety.

“The issue is down to some lazy parents who can’t seem to take a short drive somewhere else.”

While another added: “It’s been an issue at the school for years.

“I have four children, the oldest is 20 and it’s been an issue since he was at this school.

“It’s always traffic chaos and most parents are oblivious to the issue they are causing.”

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short admitted she felt sympathy for parents at the school and insisted more parents should be parking responsibly.

She added: “Parents should realise its partly their responsibility to help keep kids safe.

“It could be your child who is hit by a car because of vehicles parked on pavements.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Please be considerate, stop a short distance away from the school if you need to do a drop-off with a car, and don’t block the pavements.

“Offenders could find themselves subject to formal action or even potential prosecution.”