Thoughtless dog owners using Pitskelly Park in Carnoustie have been slammed by a football club’s chairman.

Coaches say they have to spend up to half-an-hour before matches cleaning up dog mess from the pitch.

Phil Hope, chairman of Carnoustie Panmure Community Club, said: “Coaches are regularly having to spend the first 30 minutes or so before a game scouring the pitches and cleaning up dog mess.

“Not only should this be unnecessary if people would just clean up after their dogs, but it means time that should be spent ahead of a game talking to players and liaising with parents is lost.

“It’s not a pleasant task and it is not the odd isolated incident we have to deal with.

“We regularly have to clean up dog mess.”

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape expressed his concern at the “thoughtlessness and sheer laziness” of some dog owners. He said: “Too many dogs are left to roam unattended or owners simply turn a blind eye to what their dogs are doing.”

People who do not clear their dog’s mess can receive an £80 fixed penalty notice, rising to £100 if not paid within 28 days.

Angus Council has urged people to phone 03452 777778 to report someone who is not clearing up after their dog.