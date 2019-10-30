Lawrence Shankland: Ups and downs are part of the game Utd must embrace

Talisman Lawrence Shankland insists he knows what he signed up for playing for Dundee United in the Championship and is pleased to see they’re dealing with the division’s ups and downs.

United bounced back from two poor away defeats at Alloa and Queen of the South with a 2-0 win over Dunfermline at Tannadice on Saturday, with Shankland opening the scoring with his 16th goal of the season.

The result left the Tangerines three points clear at the top of the table but, summer signing from Ayr United, Shanks knows there are more twists and turns to come.

“There’s many ups and downs, probably more than other leagues,” the 24-year-old said.

“You experience it quite a lot, you’re on a high and then there’s a bad result around the corner.

“That’s just the way the league is and it’s the same for everybody. We just need to make sure that, if we do get a bad result or two, we bounce back in the right way.

“We did that on Saturday with a positive result and positive performance.

“I knew what I was coming to, I knew I was coming to a big club in this division especially.

“I knew the objectives of the club and for myself as well.

“I’m a striker so if I go out there and score goals people will take to you. I just need to take that in my stride and, hopefully, they keep talking about me because that way the goals will be going in.”

United face the second of their three-games-in-a-week schedule as they welcome Partick Thistle, and Shankland’s former Ayr boss Ian McCall, to the City of Discovery tonight ahead of a trip to Inverness on Saturday.

And the Scotland international striker is hoping the Terrors can keep up their perfect home record as they aim to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

He added: “It’s good to bounce back. That’s what we looked to do on Saturday because we knew we had a tough week ahead. It was good to go and get the victory to start the week positively.

“It’ll definitely be a tough test. Thistle were always a well-drilled side, even before McCall went there, and they’ll be the same again.

“They might even be better but it’s a tough fixture because they’re a good side with good players.

“It’s another test like Saturday was which we need to take in our stride and, hopefully, go and get a good result. Obviously the home form is a positive because you need to win as many home games as you can but we’re not going to get carried away and feel like we need to beat everybody.

“We just need to turn up and do our jobs week-in, week-out and make sure that we’re performing at our best when we’re at home.

“If we do that, we’ll get results.

“We had two disappointing results in the last two games away from home and it’s something that happens in this league.

“You see teams dropping points all over the place so it is like that.

“If we keep our home form good, though, and win most of our games then we can maybe afford to drop a couple away.

“Obviously, we’ll look to go up to Inverness on a real grass pitch as well, which helps, and put on a performance there. But we have a big test tonight first.”

Nicky Clark got the second goal against Dunfermline on Saturday after teeing up Shankland, leading the hitman to praise his colleague.

“It was good to get back on the scoresheet with a tap in and I was delighted to see Clarky get his first goal and get off the mark as well.

“Earlier in the season we had glimpses of playing with each other but he got injured. It’s good to see him back in the starting line-up and he topped it off with a great goal.”