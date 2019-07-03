Lawrence Shankland poised to sign deal with Dundee United

Lawrence Shankland is set to sign on at Dundee United tomorrow, it is understood.

The former Ayr United goal machine, who last season notched 34 goals for the Honest Men in all competitions, is expected to pen a three-year deal with United on completion of a medical tomorrow.

It is believed the 23-year-old ex-Aberdeen and St Mirren forward has turned down offers from England in opting for Tannadice, with the Terrors’ American chiefs bankrolling the deal.

The likes of Championship Hull City and Jack Ross’ Sunderland were understood to be interested.

The signing would be a massive boost for the Tangerines as they aim to return to the Premiership at the fourth time of asking in the upcoming season.

United sporting director Tony Asghar and boss Robbie Neilson revealed their interest in and pursuit of Shankland last week and will be delighted to add the former Scotland U/21 star to their ranks.

He will be competing with proven Championship marksman Nicky Clark and Swedish hitman Osman Sow for a starting spot.