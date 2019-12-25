Lawrence Shankland puts family grief to one side to keep up scoring run

Dundee United’s star man Lawrence Shankland had to put family grief to one side as he continued his incredible scoring record in the weekend win over his old side Ayr.

The Scotland international put a difficult week behind him after attending the funeral of his uncle Gary on Friday.

Twenty-four hours later Shankland was firing in his 21st goal in 21 games for the Tangerines as he made no mistake from 12 yards in the 4-0 win over the Honest Men.

And the 24-year-old dedicated the goal to his departed uncle.

He told the Tele: “It’s good to get another goal especially after a tough week with the family.

“My uncle passed away last week and we laid him to rest on Friday, so that goal was for him.”

Shankland plans to keep his focus on the job at hand as the Tangerines aim to make it 10 straight wins as they head into the third derby of the season on Friday night.

However, he insists their recent run of nine wins on the bounce count for nothing when the whistle blows to kick off hostilities against their local neighbours.

“We’re looking forward to Friday but form really doesn’t matter in these games,” he added.

“The last time we played, Dundee were flying before the game and we managed to beat them. We were flying as well at that time but the form goes out the window in a derby.

“It’s a one-off game. The last two have been good for us and we need to we bring our A game and, fingers crossed, it goes our way.”

He added: “The run we’ve been on isn’t an easy thing to do.

“Thankfully, we’ve gone through the whole second quarter of the season winning every game.

“You can only be delighted with that, getting maximum points.

“We’re looking to kick that on to the next quarter and we start that off with a derby on Friday, which is vitally important to get a result.”

Shankland says the Tangerines have taken confidence from Saturday’s 4-0 win over Ayr United.

That came after the Honest Men dominated the first half at Tannadice but went in at the break a goal behind.

Shankland said: “We take belief from that.

“We need to be clinical in those types of games where we’re maybe not at our best and chances are limited.

“You have to take them when they come and, thankfully, Sam Stanton did that and then, after the penalty, we added another two as well.

“No matter how the performance is, the only thing that matters is we got the three points.

“Ayr started strongly and were definitely the better team in the first half.

“We knew we weren’t at our best and were giving the ball away cheaply, so we had to try to ride the storm out and keep it tight at the back till half-time.

“I knew if we went in at half-time 0-0 then we’d have been quite happy the way the game was going.

“It was totally against the run of play when we scored, we knew that, but if you’re not playing your best and go in leading 1-0 it’s not a bad thing.

“We just had to take it from there and kick on in the second half.”

Saturday’s result sees the Tangerines head into Friday night 17 points ahead of Dundee and Shankland says he can’t wait for his second experience of a home derby.

“The derby at Tannadice was great, it was quite chaotic to be fair,” he added.

“It was the first one I had played in and the first for a few of the boys.

“It was certainly an experience.

“The home end is sold out again so we’ll take the same again – another 6-2, no bother!”